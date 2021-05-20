Covid-19 vaccines do not provide complete immunity, but it is better than nothing

CAPE TOWN – Health experts say that if and when re-infections with Covid-19 become the norm, most people will be able to avoid the virus just like any other cold.

On Wednesday, the Gauteng MEC for health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi became infected again with Covid-19 despite being one of the first people to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in February, under the Sisonke program in Gauteng.

The provincial government said Mokgethi was currently isolated with mild symptoms.

Professor William A Haseltine, from the global health organization Access Health International, says that although vaccines did not protect the body from infection, they did equip the immune system with a sophisticated alarm system that would trigger a quick and quick response whenever the virus invader launches alarm.

If and when re-infections with Covid-19 become the norm, most people will pass the virus just like any other cold. You get it, and after a certain period your body forgets about it, leaving you vulnerable to its return, he said.

Speaking on SABC MorningLive on Thursday, Dr Fundile Nyathi said vaccines against Covid-19 did not provide complete immunity, but were a better option than no vaccines at all.

None of the vaccines provide 100% protection against infection. If you have had a vaccine and become infected, then it will be a mild infection, not anything that would take you to the hospital for admission, he said.

All Covid-19 vaccines that were approved for use in South Africa provided protection against moderate to severe disease. Protection began about 10 to 14 days after vaccination and even as early as seven days for severe illness, and can also rise to good levels about a month after vaccination. However, there is no vaccine that offered 100% protection.

or tracker maintained by the Dutch news agency BNO News recorded 72 confirmed cases of re-infection globally by mid-April 2021.

Re-infection reports are biased toward detecting people who develop symptoms of Covid-19, meaning more asymptomatic infections may occur but are not detected, the agency said.

