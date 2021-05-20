MEPs call for better protection of migrants from human rights violations





The European Parliament has criticized the European Commission and EU countries for using informal agreements on the return and readmission of illegal migrants. As a result, on Wednesday, the EU Parliament approved a report with 358 votes in favor, 309 against and 26 abstentions, reports SchengenVisaInfo.com. A press release issued by the latter revealed that the report provides recommendations on the protection of human rights in line with the EU’s external migration and asylum policy framework. In addition, the report notes that since 2016 the EU and its Member States have made many informal bilateral arrangements and agreements with third countries consisting of strengthening border control, capacity management, combating trafficking in human beings and readmission of migrants. irregular when returned. Cooperation with third countries does not detract from the EU’s fulfillment of its human rights obligations to migrants and refugees. These obligations need to be met through better monitoring, more transparency in the use of EU funds and enhanced democratic oversight by the European Parliament, Free European Alliance member Tineke Strik said. Moreover, the report also shows some alarming trends and human rights implications caused by informal arrangements that are not subject to judicial review and parliamentary oversight. As a result, MEPs encourage the EU Commission to formally negotiate and sign readmission agreements with third countries. They also note the lack of sufficient reporting, monitoring, evaluation and operational oversight mechanisms to follow up individual cases and respond to potential violations, as well as the lack of effective remedies for those whose rights have been violated. A full summary of EU funds allocated to third countries to facilitate migration cooperation remains unavailable to date. Thus, MEPs call on the EU Commission to ensure full transparency. They also seek detailed information on any other possible support measures provided by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency in order to ensure that the EU Parliament effectively controls how the EU budget is spent. The Commission has already adopted a strategy for the voluntary return and reintegration of asylum seekers and migrants from third countries. The strategy is based on the New Migration and Asylum Pact and aims to provide protection for those who need it, as well as help those already working in the EU to integrate and ensure a practical and humane process when they return. to those who are not qualified to stay in the country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos