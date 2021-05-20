Brexit Latest: Trade Advisers Seek and Klarna Eyes IPO Funding Regulation

What is happening? The UK is looking to hire an outside adviser to look at the opportunities after Brexit and Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the door open for a trade deal with Australia.

Attention, trade nerds! The UK Government is recruiting an external advisor to identify new opportunities created by leaving the European Union. He suggests that ministers need new ideas. A task force set up to assess how Britain can reshape its economy led by former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith has yet to make any public suggestions. David Frost, the minister in charge of the UK’s new relationship with the EU, says he has “high hopes for external input”.

Europe’s most valuable start, Swedish payment firm Klarna, is evaluating a list of ads. The UK’s stance on regulating financial services after Brexit will be fueled by Klarna’s decision on where to make it public. Britain’s departure from the EU has created an “amazing opportunity” for London to be at the center of banking and fintech for the future, Chief Executive Sebastian Siemiatkowski said in an interview.

A Klarna app icon on a mobile. Photo: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg

Free access because Australian food imports could devastate UK farmers, Welsh and Scottish politicians warn. That has not stopped Johnson from leaving open the possibility of a Down Under land trade deal. Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said on Wednesday that the negotiations were making “good progress”. Johnson asked Ian Blackford of the Scottish National Party why he was “so scared of free trade?”

Pollution will cost more for UK power plants and plants than it did in the EU carbon market. Britain launched its emissions permit auction on Wednesday, replacing an almost identical EU program launched in 2005. It’s the last dilemma for the British government: how to lead climate affairs while ensuring its businesses can compete globally.

The main criticism of the Brexit agreement Edwin Poots won the race to lead the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland, succeeding Arlene Foster. He has vowed to step up a campaign against the protocol, which unionists see as weakening ties with the UK while making business more difficult. Earlier, he was known to tell the BBC that he believed the Earth was about 6,000 years old and saying that nationalist areas of Northern Ireland suffer from coronavirus transmission rates six times higher than unionist areas.

Schedule of the Week

The London horizontal line shifted towards the high-rises 17 years ago with the completion of the tower known as Gherkin. It was one of four city buildings taller than St. Paul’s Cathedral. it the number could surpass roughly 40 this decade with a bunch of new skyscrapers planned with a construction boom set to challenge the pandemic shift toward work from home. The investment carries a warning to existing owners: those returning to offices are looking for something new, not endless desk rows.

Do not lose

