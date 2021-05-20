German army officer on trial for planning attack presented as Syrian refugees





BERLIN (Reuters) – A young German army officer went on trial on Thursday on charges of plotting to attack one or more politicians while posing as a Syrian asylum seeker in a bid to quell anger against migrants. In a case that shocked the government in Berlin when it first came to light, the man, identified as Franco A., is accused of posing under a false identity in 2017 and planning an attack he hoped would take place. blamed on refugees and migrants. The prosecution says Franco A. also stole ammunition from the German military, with former justice and current Foreign Minister Heiko Maas or Deputy Speaker of Parliament Claudia Roth seen as possible targets of an attack. He was arrested in Vienna in February 2017 while trying to retrieve a loaded pistol he had hidden in airport toilets behind a ball of officers, according to investigations. Wearing a beard and long black hair tied to a pony tail, Franco A. denied allegations he had planned an attack. “I can assure you that I am not a far-right extremist,” he told reporters as he entered the courthouse in Frankfurt. I have a clear conscience … I have never planned any action to the detriment of any person. According to the investigation, Franco A. in 2016 filed an asylum application under his pseudonym Syrian refugee David Benjamin and managed to defraud the authorities to grant him temporary residence in Germany, Last year, Germany had seen an influx of 890,000 migrants mainly from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. There would have been an attack, said at the time Ursula von der Leyen, who was German defense minister then and now heads the European Commission, describing a horror scenario. There would have been a gun in place, with fingerprints on it. Wed have set up prints on the system and taken the match of a Syrian refugee. According to the investigation, Franco A. presented himself to the immigration authorities as a persecuted French-speaking refugee who did not speak a word of German. He traveled from the Illkirch barracks to France, where he was serving in a prestigious Franco-German brigade, to attend asylum hearings, where he communicated through an interpreter. Following his arrest, swastikas and relics from the wartime German army, the Wehrmacht, were found at the base in Illkirch, prompting a search of all German army barracks for banned Nazi items. When the German armed forces returned again after World War II, they accepted no connection with the Wehrmacht, which was an accomplice in many Nazi atrocities. Created in 1955, the new Bundeswehr would be a democratic body of civilian soldiers with autonomy and confidence to reject immoral orders. The Franco-German brigade in Illkirch, where Franco A. served, symbolizes the post-war rapprochement between former enemies. The army officer has since been suspended and is forbidden to wear a uniform. Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Reuters TV, Editing by William Maclean

