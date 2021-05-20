Mathematics – and Sleuthing – Helps to Explain Past Epidemics

Emily Schwing: This is Scientific American 60 Second Science. I’m Emily Schwing.

The world may have come to understand the nature of disease epidemics over the past year, but, for more than two decades, David Earn has been working on his understanding of infectious diseases and he is using mathematics to explain it all.

David Fitoni: “I am particularly interested in patterns of epidemics that have occurred in the past … and seeing what we can understand about the spread of disease in the past and hope to learn about the spread of disease in the future from this.”

Emily Schwing: Earn is an applied mathematician at McMaster University in Ontario. His research explores the factors that contribute to how diseases spread among humans. And he has become an expert in tracing historical documents about the epidemics of earlier times that still hold mathematical data that we can learn from today.

The key to all of this is his team’s ability to cut digital. Early in his career, Earn acknowledged that he could detect a number of deaths and their causes in Europe by sifting through piles of old data. They are called mortality bills and he has found thousands of them.

David Fitoni: “Deaths began to be recorded in 1538. If we were to look at all of them over time – they were published every week for hundreds of years – we would see a pattern and it would be potentially very enlightening.”

Emily Schwing: Earn began looking for such a model in London during the 1660s. This was when a plague called the “Great Plague” erupted in the city. The Bubonic plague was the culprit. It is an infectious disease spread by fleas that bite the mouse.

Win knew everything about it. What he did not know —- was what the transmission model looked like over time.

David Fitoni: “So typical epidemics, what happens is that a pathogen enters a population and someone is infected and they infect others and initially when almost everyone is susceptible to the infection, you see an exponential increase in deaths or both. . “But eventually, so many people become infected or immunized that, in fact, the epidemic returns and you start to see a decrease in the number of cases, every day or every week.”

Emily Schwing: If, like David Earn, you plan the number of cases, over time, for an individual epidemic, you will see an exponential increase and then a turnover and then another increase and so on.

David Fitoni: “It’s kind of like a tilted bell.”

Emily Schwing: And this plot can answer many questions.

David Fitoni: “How fast is that exponential rise beginning, how high does it go, how fast does it return, the structure of the epidemic – what is called the epidemic curve ….”

Emily Schwing: The answers to some of these questions were sitting, hidden from the naked eye centuries at the Guildhall Library in London, where Earn and his team found hundreds of pages of yellowed parchment.

The city, as it turns out, started its own health surveillance system in the early 1600s. Now, Earn and the rest of his team had access to the weekly plague deaths in each of them. 130 parishes that made up the city.

The number of deaths was essential to understanding the speed of spread. But the fact that they were connected in a spatial network gave them something more. It revealed the movements of an invisible killer.

Earn and colleagues found that the number of deadly infections doubled every 11 days. He was also able to tease very strong evidence that a wave of death was left from the downtown suburb on a period of many months in 1665.

In a year and a half, a quarter of the population of one of Europe’s largest cities was dead. The number of people was staggering. But what the team still did not know was how this compared to the epidemics that played out centuries ago.

David Fitoni: “The period when mortality bills hit the Great Plague of London and a number of plague epidemics earlier, but we know there were early plague epidemics, but there was no chance of finding mortality data before the year 1538, because the deaths were not recorded “

Emily Schwing: Profit was, again, stalled. How could he and his colleagues learn more about the dynamics of the plague and its spread before the 1530s?

With a whim, a colleague simply did a google search for digitized wills and wills and found thousands of other documents. They used the dates that those wills were written as a representative for the date of death and compiled them.

David Fitoni: “If you plot them, and this is the daily counting of wills, and you can clearly see, all four plague epidemics from the 14th century, and that was really exciting.”

Emily Schwing: Through this new method, Earn discovered that the number of people killed by the plague doubled only every 43 days during the Black Death.

It was the deadliest plague epidemic in human history and peaked in Europe between 1347 and 1351. However, the disease was not moving through the population nearly as quickly as Earn discovered it was in the 1660s.

David Fitoni: “You know, there was such a change in growth rate, or doubled time, for a disease that, as far as we can tell, did not evolve significantly. You know, it spread four times faster in the 17th century than in the 14th century, this is not a small change, this is a big change. A doubling time of about ten days rather than a few weeks. ”

Emily Schwing: The team is not entirely sure exactly why the Great Plague spread four times faster in the 17th century than in the 1300s. London’s population grew from approximately 50,000 to 500,000 over those three centuries. They also suspect the weather may have played a role.

“The rich gathered more in the center later … And the minimum of the small ice age was actually in the 1600s and so it was cooler during the Great Plague than during the conquest of the Black Death.”

Emily Schwing: Colder temperatures may mean that people spend more time indoors, in nearby neighborhoods. You just have to look at the winter waves of our coronavirus epidemic to understand why this can contribute to faster spread.

Despite the details, the work has paid other dividends. Win and their colleagues have compiled a digitized archive of all the historical documents they were able to collect for data. A valuable source of data for others also trying to understand ways pandemics can spread.

They have also developed two different software tools to predict infectious disease outbreaks and to study real-time growth rates for outbreaks such as Covid-19.

David Fitoni: “We have used it since the beginning of the epidemic in order to estimate growth rates and doubling times for covid.”

Emily Schwing: The new software may have been developed with centuries of data, but the real-time information it is now producing informs policymakers and officials on the front line of the global pandemic we are all experiencing now.

For Sixty-Second Science, I’m Emily Schwing.