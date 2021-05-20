Maldivian president appoints special envoy to monitor probe into attack on Nasheed





Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has appointed a veteran British human rights expert as the special envoy to monitor the investigation, prosecution and trial of those involved in the terrorist attack against Parliament Speaker and former President Mohamed Nasheed. Mr Nasheed, 54, was injured in an explosion near his home in Male on May 6th. According to the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF), the explosion occurred when an IED connected to a motorcycle exploded. Numerous surgeries were performed at Nasheed at a hospital in Male and he has since been airlifted to Germany for further treatment, local media reported. Abbas Faiz has been appointed as the special envoy to the Maldives government to monitor the investigation, prosecution and trial of the suspected perpetrators, the president’s office said in a statement Wednesday. Mr Nasheed was the first democratically elected President in the Maldives and has been an outspoken critic of hardline Islamists. He served as president from 2008 until 2012 when he resigned amid public protests. The Special Envoy is mandated to ensure that all stages of the investigation, prosecution and trial, and any related and necessary investigations, are in accordance with international best practice and national law to ensure public confidence in the integrity of the these processes. Supervision of Mr. The interest of the ongoing investigation will be carried out within the parameters set by the Attorney General. Mr. Faiz has more than 30 years of experience in monitoring the human rights situation in South Asia, including the Maldives. He was previously employed by Amnesty International as the Senior Adviser to the Secretary-General for the countries in his brief report and has worked as a Law Lecturer at Law Schools, University of Essex, UK, for the past three years . He will be placed in the Office of the President. The Office of the Presidents will provide all the support and administrative assistance requested by the Special Envoy. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack. Three people have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the attack, according to reports. Mr Nasheed is currently serving as Speaker of Parliament, which is the Indian Ocean nation’s second most powerful position.

