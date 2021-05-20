Oxford College to hold the statue of Imperialist Cecil Rhodes





LONDON (AP) The governing body of a college at Oxford University said on Thursday it would not tear down the statue of Victorian imperialist Cecil Rhodes on its façade despite the recommendation of a specially appointed commission to remove it. The governing body of Oriel College said there were regulatory and financial challenges and that it would focus more time and energy on improving educational equity, diversity and inclusion between its student body and the academic community. The decision follows a lengthy campaign to remove the statue of a man who made a fortune in the late 19th century from gold and diamond mines, where miners worked in brutal conditions. This campaign gained momentum last year during the Black Life protests. The decision represents somewhat of a turning point from college. At the height of the protests in June, an independent inquiry into Rhodes’s legacy was set up after the governing body of Oriel College expressed their desire to remove the statue from outside the college. Although a majority of committee members supported the initial desire to remove the Rhodes statue, Oriel College said its governing body has now “decided not to start the legal process for the relocation of the memorials.” The governing body has carefully considered regulatory and financial challenges, including the expected timeframe for removal, which can last for years without outcome certainty, along with the total cost of removal, “she said. Rhodes was an education philanthropist whose legacy includes the prestigious Rhodes Scholarships of Oxford Universities, which have been awarded to international students for more than a century. Famous Rhodes scholars include former US President Bill Clinton and feminist writer Naomi Wolf. His statue was removed from the University of Cape Town in South Africa in 2015 after students ran a Rhodes Must Fall campaign. During last year’s protests Black Life Matters, historic monuments and statues around the world, honoring figures from Christopher Columbus to King Leopold II of Belgium, became flaming points in the protests. The story goes on Perhaps most dramatically, in the English city of Bristol, the 17th-century slave trader statue of Edward Colston was forcibly removed by protesters and thrown into the harbor. Colston was prominently involved in the Englands slave company, the Royal African Company, which transported tens of thousands of Africans across the Atlantic. Neil Mendoza, director of Oriel College, acknowledged that the decision not to remove the Rhodes statue would be disappointing for some, but stressed the initiative the college will take to improve its alignment. “It has been a cautious, well-balanced debate and we are fully aware of the impact our decision is likely to have in the UK and beyond,” he said.

