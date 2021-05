Crowds challenge pandemic ban to attend 750-year-old horse fair as police try to clear crowds

Crowds have challenged authorities by appearing at a 750-year-old horse fair canceled due to the pandemic. The Wickham Horse Fair, which usually attracts thousands, was called off for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus. Signs were placed along major roads in Wickham Village, Hampshire. But that did not stop dozens of people from bringing their horses to the annual event, which dates back to 1269. The Hampshire Constabulary said Thursday afternoon it had authorized an Article 35 distribution order on the “dynamic” situation. Current Covid rules say more than 30 people should not gather outside unless covered by a legal exception. Do you have a story? Email at [email protected]





Roads in the village were said to have been completely blocked as police tried to disperse the crowds gathered in the square. Visitors to the fair can normally buy and sell horses, participate in ‘horse racing’ and buy items from market stalls. But the event was adjourned in March after a consultation between event representatives, police and local councils. A small “symbolic event” would occur involving one or two horses reported to preserve the festival tradition.





A police spokesman said: “Officers are currently on the scene managing an ongoing incident in Wickham, in connection with the Canceled Wickham Horse Fair. “Road closures are in place on the A334 from the intersection with Road School to Titchfield Lane. “There are also closures on Mill Lane and Bridge Street. “Road closures are in place to maximize public safety, not to facilitate the canceled event. “There is a filtering system to allow traffic through maintaining the safety of drivers.





“We will ask people to take an alternative route where possible, and thank you for your patience as we work with our partners to manage this situation. “This is a dynamic and ongoing situation that we are working on resolving. “We again remind you that the Wickham Equestrian Fair has been canceled and you ask that no one attend with horses or vehicles outside the small symbolic event already agreed upon. “Our officers will be on patrol in the area today. If you have any concerns, do not hesitate to come and talk to us.” Crowds are thought to have started gathering at the Wickham Horse Fair for centuries. It is now one of the major events in the horse riding calendar.







