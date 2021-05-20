The supplier issues problems during the recovery of the industry

As business optimism improves and business aviation prepares for a post-pandemic response, the remaining issues around the supply chain threaten to slow progress and hinder a full recovery, industry leaders agree.

Business optimism has reached unprecedented levels from 2003 to 2007, according to Rolland Vincent, founder / CEO of JetNet iQ and president of Rolland Vincent Associates. Speaking during a recent National Air Transport Association seminar, he added that the economic signs were very encouraging and some forecasts suggest acceleration “like rockets”.

Vincent also made the difference between this recovery and that of a decade ago with strong used aircraft transactions and low inventory, and the return of interest in the light aircraft sector. However, Vincent warned it could take several years before OEMs return to pre-pandemic levels as supply chain constraints mitigate the overall growth of the industry. He noted that most OEMs anticipate flat growth at least for now.

President and CEO of the Association of General Aviation Manufacturers, Pete Bunce, agrees with this sentiment. I said Bunce AIN that while “his crystal ball is no better than the others, all conditions are right on demand there. With the backlog we have, we can have a really good 2021 and 2022.”

Business and general aviation markets performed much better than the commercial sector during the pandemic, Bunce added. But he warned that supply chain issues remain a major concern for both sides of the market, noting that suppliers are intertwined in both markets.

Bunce first sounded the alarm about supply chain vulnerabilities shortly after global shutdowns began to roll over from the Covid-19 pandemic. A number of smaller suppliers were forced to discontinue operations in the face of positive Covid-19 tests or regional restrictions.

This has been particularly critical since the industry had moved to a timely approach to managing its output flow. This marked a change from the days of assembly of parts for production predictability. Logistics had advanced to the point where ordering parts on demand still offered predictability, even with a global supplier base.

Bunce warned early in the pandemic that “the supply chain becomes very important for what the course will be as we spend the rest of the year”.

A year into the pandemic, some of the dynamics have changed, but many of the same concerns linger. “It’s a combination of many things,” Bunce said. Rotation closures have continued globally and unpredictably, preventing or blocking the transport of parts, he noted. Some local restrictions have closed factories, backlog work.

Airlines will often carry part of their cargo belly space, but many routes have been shortened, reducing that capacity. During the pandemic, a significant amount of trade shifted to the Internet, demanding transportation “that is complementing all traditional cargo aircraft,” Bunce said.

Moreover, some small shops have struggled to stay open after having had explosions or faced financial difficulties. In other cases, companies have had to lay off workers, destroying the talent base with expertise that is hard to replace, he said.

Explaining the global nature of the supply base at a U.S. congressional panel in March, Bunce stressed, “our supply chain is very fragile.[manufacturers] they had to extend the delivery time because the supply chain is very broken. “

An off-board issue

During GAMA’s annual press conference for Industry in February, Bunce noted that this was a topic during his membership. “Across the board,” he said. In fact, a GAMA survey of its members earlier this year found that 70 percent of respondents reported experiencing supply chain issues that had slowed production and shipments. Meanwhile, 50 percent had noted that they had to either limit or close operations due to national, regional, state or local decisions or for economic reasons.

Numerous manufacturers and other aviation businesses have publicly referred to those issues. GAMA chairman Nicolas Chabbert, senior Daher Aircraft division vp and CEO of Daher Aircraft and Kodiak Aircraft, called it one of the key issues for the association, adding that “the industry has had to be adjusted and softened in so that we can continue production. “

He noted that his company has faced these issues. “We see the demand. My concern is supply. ”

Jet Aviation President Dave Paddock agreed. “We are facing new constraints,” he said during the GAMA State of the Union event. These limitations have been particularly noticeable on the supplement side, Paddock said. But maintenance activities have also experienced disruptions as it has been difficult to move parts and materials around the globe.

In its year-end results published in April, Pilatus Aircraft echoed these sentiments: “The biggest challenge was not only tackling the pandemic itself, but, in particular, finding answers to disrupted supply chains and the threat of production delays. . “

Bombardier President and CEO Eric Martel said the supply chain was an area where the company is constantly monitoring – “We’re talking about it every week.” He praised his team for managing the issues that were reduced, especially with companies that may be in a country struggling with the pandemic or where transportation issues may be a little more complex. However, he said the company was monitoring commodity prices as a result.

Many manufacturers have had to work with their suppliers to ensure a steady flow.

When releasing Spirit AeroSystems year-end results, president and CEO Tom Gentile outlines the measures his company has taken to ensure a steady supply flow. “In the last 12 months, we have provided assistance to hundreds of suppliers. This support includes contract extension, purchases of finished goods and raw materials, and vendor financing, “he said.” Our suppliers are critical partners to our success, and this level of support is important as we work to secure our chain. supply as production rates recover over the coming years. “

The UK-based Ontic, which specializes in specialized heritage pieces, has faced a similar situation. I said CEO Gareth Hall AIN that the company had also reached out to its suppliers early as concerns about their continued viability intensified, he said. Ontic even offered to pay for some of its parts up front to secure the future of its vendors, he said. While most declined, it was a necessary move for some and even with that offer, a small business for a long time could not survive.

Vincent of JetNet iQ noted that with thousands of small companies supporting aerospace manufacturers, it would only take a few to shut down an entire production line.

Work pool Another concern

Vincent and Bunce also raised concerns about a key issue moving forward: the working group. As the size shrinks over the past year, the fear is that the workforce is losing – and with it, expertise.

During the NATA webinar, Vincent highlighted that point. The industry slowed down so quickly that it quickly stripped its talent and disrupted the supply chain, he added. “We need to bring back people in our industry who are scared or fired. We also need to find new talent. “

Bunce expressed concern that even if the supplier is level six or seven, he may require specific expertise that he may lose from unemployment and then be lured into another industry. “Suddenly they get a brighter offer from another industry that loves that expertise because these are very skilled technicians,” Bunce said. “If they participate in another industry, it really weakens us and hinders our ability to rebuild that expertise.”

To help defend this trend, the U.S. Congress on the $ 1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan included a cost-sharing program to help aerospace manufacturers and maintenance organizations retain or recall workers. Bunce, who strongly supported the move, said, “This program will help strengthen our fragile supply chain, retain highly skilled workers in the industry, and support some of the smaller companies in need. for assistance in maintaining operations. “