Jane Goodall: The world needs ‘new thinking about our survival’

PARIS, FRANCE – Humanity must discover a “new mindset for our survival” as the world emerges from the pandemic only to face the dual crises of climate change and the loss of nature, renowned conservationist Jane said Thursday Goodall.

In an interview with AFP, the world-renowned primatologist said she hoped COVID-19 could change people’s approach to the way we interact with Earth.

“We basically brought this upon ourselves from our disrespect for the natural world, forcing animals closer to humans, making it easier for a pathogen to jump from an animal to a person,” Goodall said.

“And then, our absolute disrespect for animals – hunting them, killing them, eating them, capturing them, trafficking them, forcing them into appalling conditions, unhygienic farms and many, many cruel factories .

“So we hope this pandemic has awakened people. We need to develop a new relationship with the natural world.”

As Western nations begin to take steps toward exiting the pandemic, COVID-19 is still rampant in developing countries.

Goodall warned against the temptation to rush back into unrestricted economic growth at the expense of the planet and called on policymakers to redefine their approach to governance.

“Unfortunately there are a lot of people in power who are just eager to get back into business as usual. It’s all about the bottom line, money,” she said.

“We need to create a somewhat more sustainable and green economy. We need to have a new mindset for our survival.”

Goodall, 87, has dedicated her life to better understanding the animal kingdom and promoting conservation efforts.

Born in London and without funding to pursue a university course, she shot towards the international star in 1965 when she appeared on the cover of National Geographic for her horrific chimpanzee research in Tanzania.

Her pioneering and up-to-date study of chimpanzee behavior in the 1960s was the first to observe them using tools, a capacity that until then was thought to belong only to humans.

In the decades since then, Goodall has supported sustainable practices and nature conservation through grassroots organizations and initiatives on all corners of the planet.

Normally a frequent traveler, she said the pandemic has forced her to adapt her activism. Among the new means of communication, last year she launched “Hopecast,” a podcast recorded in the studio attic of her childhood home asking listeners to hope for the future of the planet.

In the face of increasingly obscure warnings from scientists about climate change and the loss of biodiversity, Goodall insists it is possible for everyone to hold out that hope.

“Almost everything I do has hope in it. If you do not hope your actions will change, why bother to act?” she said.

Since becoming a scientist, Goodall has used real-world evidence to support her hopeful attitude.

“I have had the privilege of traveling around the world and meeting the most amazing people doing extraordinary projects,” she said.

“I have seen projects that are completely turning things around. Areas that we have completely destroyed … nature can return if we give it a change. Animals that are on the verge of extinction can be given a second chance.”

The United Nations this week said countries had met a set goal a decade ago to protect 17 percent of land and 10 percent of marine environments by 2020.

“This movement is growing and this pandemic has given us a new sense of urgency,” Goodall said.

“And if you lose hope, you can give up. So whether it’s logical or not, that’s my job. And I could not do it if I did not believe that if we join now before it ‘s too late, we can in fact, they are slowing down climate change and slowing down biodiversity loss. “

‘CRITICAL MEASURE’

Goodall on Thursday joined Mother Teresa and the Dalai Lama in receiving the Templeton Award, one of the world’s greatest awards for lifetime achievement.

Heather Templeton Dill, president of the John Templeton Award-giving Foundation, said Goodall was chosen for her scientific advances that “have profoundly changed the world view of animal intelligence and enriched our understanding of humanity.”

Goodall, who said she was “somewhat driven” to win, said she believed the world was reaching a “critical mass of people” who were passionate about nature conservation.

“None of us can absolutely predict what will happen. So we just have to keep doing what we can do in the belief that we have this window of time, where we have to work really hard at changing governments. “Changing the business and changing the mindsets of ordinary people,” she said.

“I do not claim to have all the answers. All I know is that I am here to do everything I can to move us in the right direction. That is all I can do. And that is what I will go through the rest. of my life doing “.