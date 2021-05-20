The world expects the ceasefire while Israel, Gaza estimate the cost of the conflict

Momentum continued to be built for a ceasefire on Thursday after more than 10 days of violence between Israel and Gaza that left nearly 250 Palestinians dead, thousands seeking refuge from airstrikes and a troubled world to end the conflict.

Despite a growing sense that a ceasefire may be imminent and pressure from Washington to de-escalate, Israel launched a new wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday as rocket attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas resumed after a quietness overnight around eight hours.

Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip and has been labeled a terrorist group by Israel and the United States, has fired about 4,070 rockets into Israeli territory since Thursday, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The vast majority have been eavesdropped on by the country’s air defense system, but they have also killed 12 Israelis, including two children, and left residents of the border town of Ashkelon in clashes in Tel Aviv for security.

The Israeli military said it had hit at least four houses of Hamas commanders on Thursday as it targeted the group’s “military infrastructure”, as well as tunnels and underground rocket launchers.

Its bombing of Gaza has killed at least 230 Palestinians including 65 children according to the Gaza Ministry of Health and has left the enclave already impoverished.

Palestinians inspect a house hit during an Israeli airstrike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 20, 2021. Tha Khatib / AFP – Getty Images

He has also tested Israel’s relations with its closest ally, the United States.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday vowed to continue the offensive despite President Joe Biden stepping up pressure for it to be broken.

“I am determined to continue this operation until its goal is achieved: to restore peace and security for you, the citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu said in a statement after the two leaders spoke by telephone, with Biden seeking a “de- significant escalation of “violence” on the road to a ceasefire “.

Biden had previously avoided suppressing Israel directly and publicly, but criticism, much of it from his Democratic Party, has created him to intervene more forcefully.

The US provides Israel with $ 3.8 billion a year in military aid, equivalent to 20 percent of Israel’s defense budget and nearly three-fifths of U.S. foreign military funding worldwide.

Diplomatic efforts have also continued with countries such as Egypt, France and Qatar pushing for a ceasefire.

Efforts have been stepped up at the United Nations, although the US has repeatedly blocked a statement from the UN Security Council calling for an end to the “Gaza crisis” and for the protection of civilians.

The UN General Assembly would meet on Thursday over the conflict.

For many on the ground the urgency to end the fighting was clear.

Gaza, a densely populated strip of land that is home to about 2 million people, was already shaking from an economic blockade and the Covid-19 pandemic. The recent outbreak of violence has overwhelmed its health system and plunged its residents even further into trouble.

Medicine, clean water and fuel for electricity are also scarce in the territory, according to aid groups, which have warned that Israeli airstrikes have further damaged its crumbling infrastructure.

World Health Organization officials on Thursday called for a humanitarian pause in the fighting to allow aid to enter.

“It is difficult to work in these serious conditions as the danger is present all the time,” Marram Shehadeh, a doctor at Dar Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, told NBC News.

Shehadeh, 26, said she was working away from her family for days and was afraid for her safety.

“Previously we just felt that hospitals or any health facility were safe for us. Now, I work under stress that at any time I can bomb here or near the hospital,” she said.

Tens of thousands of Gaza residents have been displaced and hundreds of buildings including homes, hospitals and schools have been damaged or destroyed, according to UN agency officials on the ground.

For those left behind, life is a struggle.

“It is not easy to be a father in Gaza during the bombing,” Fadi Ali Abushammala, a Palestinian man with three sons aged 3 to 11, told NBC News in the Khan Yunis area.

Abushammala, 37, said his family had only two hours of electricity a day, while outside “wherever you walk on the street, you will smell death, you will smell fear.”

The shelling and airstrikes left the children “looking into your eyes and they are seeking protection from you, while at the same time, we need that protection,” he said.

The trauma of the conflict has erased the joys of family life, he added.

“I did some activities with the kids. We paint together, we play together, we play games, we watch fun cartoons, but unfortunately the sound of bombs and the sound of rockets are louder than my efforts to help my kids.”

In Israel, patients and health workers are also suffering.

Amir Buchbut looks at his damaged house after being hit by a rocket fired from Gaza into Sderot, Israel, on Thursday. Baz Ratner / Reuters

In Ashkelon, Dr. Jonathan Rieck has been forced to move underground to treat his patients in the emergency room at a bomb shelter, he told NBC News.

“Far more challenging. Far more intense. We are seeing more trauma hurt, we are seeing far more cases of anxiety response,” said Rieck, director of the Emergency Medicine Department at Ashkelon Barzilai Medical Center.

Witnessing the various escalations of violence with Hamas over the years, Rieck said medical colleagues “were realizing that they were improving every time with their missiles and command, so you have to defend yourself well,” he added.

Despite the fear, he found solace in the importance of the work.

“Obviously, it’s not easy,” he said.

“There is a certain feeling from everyone that we are doing an important job and we are doing well … and that is what keeps us moving forward.”