China, in the global campaign, vaccinates its people in Thailand

BANGKOK – Chinese citizens living in Thailand began being vaccinated on Thursday as part of China’s global campaign to inoculate its citizens living and working abroad.

China recently donated 500,000 doses of the vaccine, and Thailand in turn agreed to vaccinate Chinese nationals as it slowly opens photos for its citizens to contain an increase in the coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands in the past two months.

Yang Xin, ministerial adviser at the Chinese Embassy, ​​said the Spring Sprout program would benefit tens of thousands of Chinese in the country. About 150,000 Chinese citizens live in Thailand.

China has so far supplied the country with 6 million doses of vaccines, most of which Thailand bought.

The Thai government has said it will vaccinate Thais before inoculating most other foreigners, regardless of risk factors or age.

Just over 2% of the 70 million people in Thailand have received a first dose of the vaccine and about 1% have received a second. The government hopes to inoculate 70% of its people by the end of the year, but has been criticized for taking too long to start vaccination.

The official People’s Daily newspaper of China says more than 500,000 Chinese citizens in more than 120 countries have benefited from the Spring Sprout vaccine program since it was launched in March.

In downtown Bangkok, a Chinese volunteer in a white mask, transparent shield and blue gloves stood in front of a red banner reading Action Sprout Action accompanied by the flags of China and Thailand at a vaccination center.

A dozen people were waiting to receive a scheduled medical check-up, while nurses, accompanied by an interpreter, gave Chinese-made shots at Sinovac in another room.

I am happy and proud to be able to get a day 1 vaccine organized by my government, said Zhang Xiaohong, 40, who runs a logistics company in Thailand. He said he believes the Chinese government cares about its people.

Qin Qing, a 39-year-old real estate broker in Bangkok, said she was a little nervous before taking the shot and felt a little dizzy afterwards.

“I’m grateful for my country and the embassy, ​​and the people who help make it happen, from the airline staff who fly the vaccines here to the Thai medical staff,” she said.

Thailand mostly contained cases of coronaviruses last year closing its borders, enforcing mandatory quarantines and actively tracking the contacts of those found to be infected. The measures destroyed its lucrative tourism industry but kept the pandemic away, for the most part, until early April.

Then a wave that started at high-level night spots in central Bangkok spread rapidly as people were allowed to travel during a national holiday in mid-April.

On Thursday, health authorities reported 2,636 new cases and 25 deaths for a total of 119,585 infections and 703 deaths since the pandemic began. Of that number, 90,722 confirmed cases and 609 deaths have been recorded since 1 April.

A partial blockade in recent weeks has made limited progress on the content of the blasts, particularly in Bangkok and prisons.

The capital has been hit particularly hard, with thousands of cases appearing in slums, low-income homes and camps housing housing workers.

Thailand has a population of about 70 million. More than 2.5 million are from neighboring countries, including Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. Many are employed on construction sites and in factories.

Chinese nationals are mostly foreigners living in Thailand who are not from neighboring countries. “They are the only foreigners to be vaccinated as part of the Spring Sprout campaign.”

Natapanu Nopakun, deputy foreign ministry spokesman, said on Thursday that there are about 1.3 million legal migrant workers in and around Bangkok and more than 1 million illegal immigrants across the country. The Ministry of Labor also intends to inoculate them, because their high mobility is a risk factor in curbing infections.

The other 200,000 foreigners from Australia, Japan, Europe, the United States and elsewhere are mostly professionals and retirees. For now, they can get COVID-19 footage while traveling overseas and will face long and expensive quarantines upon their return.

Groups representing Americans living in Thailand sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week urging the government to provide some of the millions of doses of unused vaccines available in the U.S. to inoculate U.S. citizens in Thailand.