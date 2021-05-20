International Energy Agency Selects S&P Global LNG Award Platforms





NEW YORK, LONDONR, and SINGAPORE, May 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / – S&P Global Platts (“Platts”), the leading independent provider of standard information, analysis and pricing for commodity and energy markets, announced today that the International Energy Agency (IEA) will use Natural Gas (LNG) ) service that offers LNG pricing, as well as data on LNG transportation and LNG plant outages. The IEA is an autonomous intergovernmental organization established under the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 1974. The IEA serves as a source of information on statistics related to the international oil market and other energy sectors and publishes the influential annual World Energy View. Today, the IEA recommends policies for its member countries as well as major emerging economies to support energy security and advance the clean energy transition worldwide. “The IEA is at the heart of the global energy dialogue and we are pleased that they have chosen to add Platts LNG Service to their analysis reflecting recent LNG prices, transportation and plant issues,” he said. Ciaran Roe, Global LNG Pricing Director, S&P Global Platts. “We are excited about the rapid commodification of the LNG market, where contracts are increasingly being linked to international LNG prices. The integrity of the methodology that underpins our valuation processes allows Platts LNG pricing bases to are supported by market participants and we look forward to further cooperation between the two organizations “. S&P Global Platts has been publishing daily LNG prices for over a decade. Platts JKM is known as the global benchmark for LNG physical loads sent to North Asia. Refers to spot agreements, tenders and short-term, medium-term and long-term contracts both regionally and globally. In addition, Platts also publishes regional LNG standards such as the West India Mark (WIM) and the US Gulf Coast Mark (GCM). A global editorial team monitors market news and evaluates global LNG prices, and a team of LNG analysts provide detailed analysis and overview of the global LNG market from Platts’s offices in Singapore, London AND New York. Media contacts:

About S&P Global Platts At S&P Global Platts, we provide insights; you make trade and business decisions better informed with confidence. We are the leading independent provider of reference information and prices for commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries require our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency in the markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, electricity, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping. S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments, and individuals to make informed decisions.

