Covid-19 India crisis and world news





A medical worker works at the Rimal Clinic in Gaza on 28 April. Rizek Abdeljawad / Xinhua / Getty Images Covid-19 Gaza’s main laboratory, the Rimal Clinic, is unable to carry out coronavirus testing after it was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes, said the Hamas-led Palestinian Ministry of Health, warning the situation certainly poses a high risk of spreading of the virus. The ministry issued the warning in a statement about the effect of Israeli airstrikes on medical facilities in Gaza. “A number of health facilities (21), including the MoH administrative complex and the Rimal Clinic, have been targeted or affected by air strikes. Thus, COVID-19 laboratory testing services, which are provided only at the MoH Central Laboratory at the Rimal Clinic, have been completely stopped, which certainly poses a high risk of spreading the virus, “the ministry saidsaid on Wednesday. The Rimal Clinic was damaged by Israeli airstrikes on Monday, Hamas officials said. Video from the scene showed inflated windows in the building. At the time, Hamas referred to the clinic as one of the main coronavirus testing centers in Gaza. An Israeli Defense Forces spokesman told CNN on Tuesday that it targeted the main operations center of Hamas internal security forces in the Rimal neighborhood and that the target building was close to the clinic. The Health Ministry statement called on UN agencies and humanitarian organizations “to protect health teams and institutions, as well as to increase pressure on the Israeli side to allow the necessary medical equipment to enter the Gaza Strip ASAP”. Israel, which controls two entry points into Gaza, briefly opened its crossings on Tuesday but said it closed them in response to mortar fire from the territory towards Israel. On Wednesday, mortars were fired back from Gaza as a shipment of aid from Jordan, including medical supplies, was passing through the Kerem Shalom crossing, pushing Israel to close the crossing again, Israeli authorities said. Delivery did not pass.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos