The U.S. World and News Report ranks New Trier as the 14th best high school in Illinois. School officials disagree.
In the late 1990s, Jay Mathews, who was then a writer on Washington Post, set in a quest to rank the top high schools across the United States.
While the methodology and publication of the ranking have changed since then, the formula used to determine the positioning of schools is largely the same.
It is now ranked by US News and World Report ranked New Trier High School this year as the 14th best high school in Illinois and the 322nd in the country.
“District officials disagree and believe that the rankings, and the ways in which they are determined, are fundamentally capricious and diminishing,” as discussed during the board’s monthly meeting on Monday, May 17th.
Of the 13 schools ranked higher than New Trier in the state, six are schools with selective enrollment. The enrollment schools listed above New Trier are Stevenson (6), Lake Forest (7), Libertyville (8), Hinsdale Central (10), Vernon Hills (11), Deerfield (12) and Fremd (13). ).
During the meeting, Peter Tragos, associate supervisor for curriculum and instruction, walked across the education board through a presentation deconstructing the rankings and calling their methodology wrong and misguided.
Although metrics have evolved, and since they moved to US News and World Report, they are still an inaccurate measure of a high school quality, Tragos says in a memo to the board.
The 2021 ranking was based on the following categories: College Readiness (30%), College Curriculum Width (10%), Maths and Reading Skills (20%), Maths and Reading Performance (20%) , Unnecessary Student Performance (10%) and Graduation Rate (10%).
Tragos said the essence of the ranking formula continues to underpin, as it did when it was first published, the importance of Advanced Placement exams.
According to US World News and Report, the College Readiness category measures the percentage of seniors taking the exams. And the best results in exams weigh more in measurement.
College readiness makes up the bulk of the ranking formula, and New Trier ranks 21st in the state by that metric.
But Tragos explained that the school philosophy about AP courses differs from many Illinois high schools, which he said “funnel” younger students in AP courses.
New Trier does not allow beginners and sophomores to attend AP courses, and Tragos said the school believes it affects college readiness more than just AP courses.
“In all content areas, we offer alternatives to AP courses to develop college readiness skills that we know are important,” he wrote in the memo. “Our teachers have designed rich and rigorous curricula, focusing on the development of critical thinking, writing, problem solving and analytical skills, communication and collaboration skills that prepare students extremely well for life in college and after high school. “
Based on the list ranking criteria, New Trier ranks first in the state among schools with open enrollment in the math and reading skills category. This metric is largely based on SAT performance from 2019, which is the last time Illinois conducted nationwide ratings.
According to Tragos, New Trier has historically been the top state registration school for average scores composed of SAT and ACT when this was the test required by the state.
School officials were also critical of the way College Readiness expels students who do not take AP courses. In New Trier, Tragos said, these students perform above the state and national averages.
Students in the 2019 New Triers class who took English at 3 levels in their senior year but never took an English AP course had an average ACT: English score of 28, school records show. The ACTs English college readiness standard is 18. Forty percent of Trevians in this category scored in the top 10 percent in the country, Tragos said.
Regarding math, New Trier students who took the 3-level parakalculus in their senior year but did not take a math course at AP reportedly scored an average of 27.2. The standard of ACTs college readiness in that section is 22.
Tragos added that he would argue that these students are more than almost college, however they are not factored into their score.
“Our non-AP curriculum is very rigorous, it is very rich, suitable for development for students and if we want to measure them against other students who take standardized tests,” he said. “They are far above their peers in doing so.”
Furthermore, officials believe the list does not capture New Trier electoral experiences, extracurricular opportunities, socio-emotional development, support services and other considered school areas.
We do not believe that the ranking is a fair assessment of any school, says Tragos in his memo. Rankings such as US News or Academic Impact should be considered by looking at the details of what they are counting and measuring, not just what name they choose to give a category. ”
Ranking no. 14 is very close to the lowest level of New Trier, officials said, noting that the school was located at Nr. 13 in 2020.
Despite the New Triers ranking, school officials believe the list is not an accurate reflection of college readiness.
Every few years I think it is important for us to give this light and tell people about it, said Superintendent Dr. Paul Sally. Importers’s important only for them to understand this is not the only way, and in fact a limited way, to measure college readiness.
