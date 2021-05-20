New international panel of experts to address the emergence and spread of zoonotic diseases

International organizations have come together to launch a new High Level Health Panel to improve understanding of how diseases with the potential to cause pandemics emerge and spread.

The Panel will advise four international organizations – the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO); World Organization for Animal Health (OIE); United Nations Environment Program (UNEP); and the World Health Organization (WHO) – to develop a long-term global action plan to prevent outbreaks of diseases such as H5N1 bird flu; MERS; Ebola; Zika, and, possibly, COVID-19. Three-quarters of all new infectious diseases come from animals.

It will operate under the One Health Approach, which recognizes the links between human, animal and environmental health and emphasizes the need for specialists in multiple sectors to address any health threats and prevent disruption of agri-food systems.

Key first steps will include systematic analysis of scientific knowledge about the factors that lead to the transmission of a disease from animals to humans and vice versa; developing risk assessment and monitoring frameworks; identifying capacity gaps, as well as agreeing on good practices to prevent and prepare for zoonotic outbreaks.

The panel will examine the impact of human activity on the environment and wildlife habitats. Critical areas will include food production and distribution; urbanization and infrastructure development; travel and international trade; activities leading to biodiversity loss and climate change; and those that exert increased pressure on the basis of natural resources – all of which can lead to the emergence of zoonotic diseases.

The panel will guide the development of a new dynamic research agenda and draft evidence-based recommendations for global, regional, national and local action.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said: “Human health does not exist in a vacuum, nor can our efforts to protect and promote it. Close links between human, animal and environmental health require close cooperation, communication and coordination between relevant sectors. The High Level Expert Panel is a much-needed initiative to transform One Health from a concept into concrete policies that safeguard the health of people around the world. ”

Dr QU Dongyu, FAO Director-General, told the panel: “This panel will contribute to advancing the One Health agenda, helping to better understand the root causes of the onset and spread of the disease and informing decision-makers to prevent health “Long-term public risks. I encourage it to be a shining example of silo breaking, systems thinking and open dialogue. Expectations for collective action and the need for effective cooperation have never been higher.”

Dr Monique Éloit, Director-General of the World Organization for Animal Health, noted: “The COVID-19 pandemic is a grim reminder that cross-sectoral cooperation is absolutely essential to global health. The newly established High Level One Panel of Health Experts will contribute to the unification of various scientific expertise. Together, we will better anticipate global health threats and work to control risks at the animal source. Our organization is proud to offer high-level expertise, together with our partners, to develop science-based ‘One Health’ strategies and programs.

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP noted: “To end the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution that threatens our peace and prosperity, we must understand that human, animal and planetary health go side by side.We need to do more to promote transformational actions aimed at the root causes of nature destruction.The High Level Expert Panel on Health is an important step in recognizing complex, multidisciplinary issues in the health interface of human, animal and environmental.

The Foreign Ministers of France and Germany also joined the public launch of the Panel of High-Level One Health Experts:

Mr Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, France, commented: “The COVID-19 pandemic, the zoonotic origin of which is strongly suspected, underscores how closely linked human, animal and environmental health The Importance of “A Health Approach. It is in this context that France, together with Germany, proposed the establishment of such a Panel at the meeting of the Alliance for Multilateralism organized on the occasion of the Paris Peace Forum on November 12, 2020. “

Mr. Heiko Maas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Germany, said: “COVID-19 has reminded us with pain that the health of people, animals and the environment around the world is closely linked: No one is safe until everyone is safe. This is what we need to keep in mind to prevent pandemics in the future. The establishment of the High Level Expert Panel of a Health Center thus marks an important step in the right direction. Germany and France will continue to support the work of the panel. “