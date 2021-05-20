International
New international panel of experts to address the emergence and spread of zoonotic diseases
International organizations have come together to launch a new High Level Health Panel to improve understanding of how diseases with the potential to cause pandemics emerge and spread.
The Panel will advise four international organizations – the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO); World Organization for Animal Health (OIE); United Nations Environment Program (UNEP); and the World Health Organization (WHO) – to develop a long-term global action plan to prevent outbreaks of diseases such as H5N1 bird flu; MERS; Ebola; Zika, and, possibly, COVID-19. Three-quarters of all new infectious diseases come from animals.
It will operate under the One Health Approach, which recognizes the links between human, animal and environmental health and emphasizes the need for specialists in multiple sectors to address any health threats and prevent disruption of agri-food systems.
Key first steps will include systematic analysis of scientific knowledge about the factors that lead to the transmission of a disease from animals to humans and vice versa; developing risk assessment and monitoring frameworks; identifying capacity gaps, as well as agreeing on good practices to prevent and prepare for zoonotic outbreaks.
The panel will examine the impact of human activity on the environment and wildlife habitats. Critical areas will include food production and distribution; urbanization and infrastructure development; travel and international trade; activities leading to biodiversity loss and climate change; and those that exert increased pressure on the basis of natural resources – all of which can lead to the emergence of zoonotic diseases.
The panel will guide the development of a new dynamic research agenda and draft evidence-based recommendations for global, regional, national and local action.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said: “Human health does not exist in a vacuum, nor can our efforts to protect and promote it. Close links between human, animal and environmental health require close cooperation, communication and coordination between relevant sectors. The High Level Expert Panel is a much-needed initiative to transform One Health from a concept into concrete policies that safeguard the health of people around the world. ”
Dr QU Dongyu, FAO Director-General, told the panel: “This panel will contribute to advancing the One Health agenda, helping to better understand the root causes of the onset and spread of the disease and informing decision-makers to prevent health “Long-term public risks. I encourage it to be a shining example of silo breaking, systems thinking and open dialogue. Expectations for collective action and the need for effective cooperation have never been higher.”
Dr Monique Éloit, Director-General of the World Organization for Animal Health, noted: “The COVID-19 pandemic is a grim reminder that cross-sectoral cooperation is absolutely essential to global health. The newly established High Level One Panel of Health Experts will contribute to the unification of various scientific expertise. Together, we will better anticipate global health threats and work to control risks at the animal source. Our organization is proud to offer high-level expertise, together with our partners, to develop science-based ‘One Health’ strategies and programs.
Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP noted: “To end the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution that threatens our peace and prosperity, we must understand that human, animal and planetary health go side by side.We need to do more to promote transformational actions aimed at the root causes of nature destruction.The High Level Expert Panel on Health is an important step in recognizing complex, multidisciplinary issues in the health interface of human, animal and environmental.
The Foreign Ministers of France and Germany also joined the public launch of the Panel of High-Level One Health Experts:
Mr Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, France, commented: “The COVID-19 pandemic, the zoonotic origin of which is strongly suspected, underscores how closely linked human, animal and environmental health The Importance of “A Health Approach. It is in this context that France, together with Germany, proposed the establishment of such a Panel at the meeting of the Alliance for Multilateralism organized on the occasion of the Paris Peace Forum on November 12, 2020. “
Mr. Heiko Maas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Germany, said: “COVID-19 has reminded us with pain that the health of people, animals and the environment around the world is closely linked: No one is safe until everyone is safe. This is what we need to keep in mind to prevent pandemics in the future. The establishment of the High Level Expert Panel of a Health Center thus marks an important step in the right direction. Germany and France will continue to support the work of the panel. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]