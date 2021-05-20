World Health Assembly to focus on ending COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for another

In a year when COVID-19 threatens the health and well-being of everyone on the planet, seventy-four the World Health Assembly (WHA) session will emphasize the urgency of ending the current pandemic and preventing another by building a healthier, safer, and more just world.

The Health Assembly is the highest decision-making body of the WHO and is attended by delegations from around the world. It will also be open to associate members, observers, invited representatives of the UN and other participating intergovernmental organizations, and non-state actors. This year’s session will run from May 24 to June 1, 2021 and will be held virtually.

Over the past year, COVID-19 cases have increased 40-fold to 162 million worldwide, while the number of deaths has increased 11-fold, to more than 3.3 million.

The pandemic has hit all countries hard, but its impact has been most severe in those communities that were already vulnerable, who are more exposed to the disease, less likely to have access to quality health care services, and more most likely to experience adverse consequences (such as loss of income) as a result of measures implemented to contain the pandemic.

“A crisis often brings out the best in people and organizations,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “From the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan to our technical guidance, the Solidarity Process, the UN Supply Chain Task Force, the OpenWHO.org learning platform and initiatives such as Access to the COVID Tool Accelerator 19, including its COVAX partnership, and the Solidarity Response Fund, the WHO has provided countries with effective and informed evidence-based tools to prevent infections, save lives, and maintain essential health services. I am particularly proud of the incredible work that WHO staff has done around the world in the last 17 months to support countries in putting these tools to work. “

But the pandemic is not over and the global response is at a critical stage. Strong contrasts still undermine progress, with vaccine inequality being one of the most pressing issues, posing a threat to end the pandemic and global recovery – over 75% of all vaccine doses are administered in just 10 countries; lower-income countries have administered less than half a percent of global doses.

“This year’s World Health Assembly will play a vital role in shaping the future health architecture and strengthening the WHO to fulfill its mission and mandate,” Dr Tedros added.

The Assembly agenda will focus on WHO Health-related Sustainable Development Goals and Triple Billion Goals for one billion more people benefiting from universal health coverage; one billion more better protected from health emergencies; and a billion more enjoying better health and well-being.

The WHO results report will also be presented during the WHA.

A high-level segment will take place on May 24 (10:00 -12: 00 CEST) with the participation of the Heads of State and Government and special guests, as well as a speech by the Director General of the WHO.

The two Assembly Committees – Committee A, which deals mainly with program and budget issues, and Committee B, which deals primarily with administrative, financial and legal matters – will consider individual items on the agenda. Highlights include:

Proposed program budget 2022–2023

WHO work in Health Emergencies, COVID-19 response, including mental health preparedness for and response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Strategy and global action plan on public health, innovation and intellectual property

Global action for patient safety

WHO Global Strategy for Health, Environment and Climate Change

Non-communicable diseases

Antimicrobial resistance

Immunization Agenda 2030

Health in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

Global Strategic Guidelines for Nursing and Midwifery

polio

WHO Transformation

Three reports on the COVID-19 response will be presented to the Assembly: the Independent Health Emergency Program Oversight and Advisory Committee, the Independent Panel on Pandemic Preparedness and Response, and the Review Committee for the Functioning of International Health Rules (2005) during COVID-19 response.

The Assembly will be broadcast live on the Internet with interpretations in the six official languages ​​of the WHO.

Provisional agenda in six languages: https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA74/A74_1-en.pdf

The provisional / preliminary list of participants in WHA74 will be released on Sunday 23 May 2021

After the closure of WHA74, 149th The session of the Executive Board will take place on June 2, 2021.

The Executive Board meeting will be broadcast live online with interpretation in the six official languages ​​of the WHO.