India sounds the alarm of Covid ‘black mushrooms’ as cases increase

States across India ordered emergency measures today to counter an increase in the rare deadly “black fungus” infection among coronavirus sufferers.

Two new states declared Mucormycosis epidemics while New Delhi and other major cities have opened special wards to treat thousands of cases of infection commonly known as black fungus.

India normally deals with less than 20 cases a year, but the infection has become a new threat from the coronavirus wave that has killed 120,000 people within six weeks.

The infection, which some doctors have blamed on the high use of steroids to fight Covid-19, kills more than 50% of patients within days. In some cases, the eyes and upper jaw are removed by surgeons to save lives.

Authorities have not said how many people have died from the black fungus.

But a government warning to state authorities today said reconstruction teams and general surgeons, as well as ear, nose and throat specialists, needed to be prepared to deal with the growing number of sufferers.

The states of Gujarat and Telangana became the latest to declare black fungus epidemics, a day after Rajasthan.

The state of Maharashtra has reported more than 2,000 cases. Gujarat, the state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has about 1,200, officials said.

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, one of the largest in Gujarat, was handling 371 cases, according to a spokesman. Health officials said there were about 400 cases at the government hospital in Rajkot town.

People line up outside a wine shop during a partial siege on the outskirts of New Delhi, India

New Delhi set up special wards at three hospitals to cope with the growing number of black fungi.

There are more than 200 black fungus patients in New Delhi hospitals, with dozens on bed waiting lists, according to media reports.

The Bangalore IT Center opened special wards on Wednesday which filled up within hours, doctors said.

Anti-fungal drugs are the latest shortage to hit the health system extending to India and social media has been flooded with requests from relatives of Mucormycosis patients seeking help finding medicine.

Black fungus is caused by organisms called mucormycetes, which can enter the body through respiration or skin damage.

These are naturally present in soil and perishable organic matter, but once ingested into humans, they can infect the air pockets behind the forehead, nose, cheekbones, and between the eyes and teeth.

Some doctors say there has been panic use of steroids to combat Covid-19 which has helped the spread of black fungus.

“Indiscriminate use of steroids to treat Covid-19 patients should be avoided,” Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

Other doctors say unhygienic conditions in some hospitals when placing coronavirus patients in oxygen cylinders have allowed black fungi to be caught.

Patients with coronavirus with diabetes and a weakened immune system are particularly prone to attack.

Many of the medicines used to fight the coronavirus suppress the body’s immune system that would normally avoid a fungal infection.

Doctors warn of vaccine reluctance in Australia

Australia’s top medical body has warned locals “ducks are down” for Covid-19 as business leaders call for the international border to be reopened sooner despite a slow national vaccination machine.

The Australian Medical Association said it was concerned that many Australians were delaying vaccinations due to the country’s success in eradicating the virus and urged authorities to launch a more effective advertising campaign.

The Australian federal government budget assumes that vaccination of the country’s 20 million adult population will be completed by the end of the year.

The spread has accelerated in recent weeks – about a third of the 3.3 million doses administered so far have been given in the last three weeks – but lags behind many other developed nations.

Facebook, Twitter in Singapore ordered to hold correction notice

Singapore has ordered Facebook and Twitter to hold a correction notice to users of social media platforms over what it says is a false statement about a new variant of the virus originating from the country.

The health ministry said it was aware of the statement circulating online on media and social media platforms, implying that a new, previously unknown variant of Covid-19 originated in Singapore and risked spreading to India by the state- city.

The move came after Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a Twitter post this week that a new form of the virus that was particularly harmful to children was present in Singapore and called for a ban on flights.

Both the Singaporean and Indian governments have criticized the opposition politician, saying his comments were not based on facts and were “irresponsible”.

The Pfizer vaccine can be stored in the refrigerator for months, says the US

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to be stored at standard freezing temperatures for up to a month in an effort to make the vaccine more widely available.

Unopened and thawed vaccine oils can be stored in a refrigerator at 2-8 degrees Celsius for up to a month, from a maximum limit of five days.

The change is particularly significant for remote U.S. facilities that have poor transportation and storage infrastructure.