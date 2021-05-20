International Truck Releases Cummins X15 Over-Engine Engine Calibrations | tidings





LISLE, Sick., May 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / – International Truck, the trademark of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV), today announced the future availability of Cummins Related software updates and programmable embellishment settings through Navistar OnCommand Connection portal, powered by Navistar factory installed second generation telematics equipment. Two digital applications from Cummins, along with OnCommand Connection, will allow customers the ability to perform OTA-approved calibrations and programmable settings for the Cummins X15TM engines. All international Lt. Series and LoneStar models equipped with the factory-installed telematics device of the second generation Navistar, which started production in mid-2019, will be able to take advantage of the new features in Cummins X15 engines. This integration relies on the OTA capability of International to InternationalThe A26 engine makes International the first and only OEM to use a single, factory-installed device to equip multiple engine models with remote programming. “Navistar and Cummins have a long relationship and we are proud to partner with them once again to provide an OTA solution to maximize work time, efficiency and productivity for our customers,” he said. Brian Mulshine, Director of Customer Experience, Navistar. “Combined with Intelligent fleet care, International Truck is continuing to offer innovative connected vehicle solutions designed to positively impact our customers’ bottom line. “ Customers can quickly and safely maintain their fleets by operating at the highest peak of performance using Navistar OnCommand Links portal to calibrate and optimize engine control modules remotely. Remote programming provides customers with control over when and where to trigger OTA updates to optimize application-based vehicles. “Cummins is excited to partner with Navistar in providing the most advanced technologies that improve the way customers experience our products,” he said. Krista Toenjes, General Manager – Navistar Accounts, Cummins Inc. “Cummins-related Software updates and programmable embellishment settings are great examples of how we are innovating for our customers to deliver their success.” For additional information on OTA programming, contact an international dealer or Navistar sales representative. About Navistar Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines and IC bus branded school and commercial buses. A branch also offers service parts for truck and diesel engines. Another branch provides financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com. All trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-truck-launches-cummins-x15-over-the-air-eng-engine-calibrations-301296092.html SOURCE Navistar International Corporation







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos