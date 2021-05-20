Bees are essential for growing many of our favorite and healthiest foods as they move pollen from plant to plant.

Unfortunately, many bee populations are threatened as a result of changes in land use, pesticides, intensive agriculture, and climate change.

There is a lot to love about bees, but here are five reasons why you should appreciate powerful pollinators.

1. Bees like to ‘shake the dance’

Bees can communicate and make decisions by jumping.

When a bee detects and inspects a new nest, it usesvalle valleto advertise and debate its merits. The better the site, the longer and harder the bee jumps. If another bee crashes into a jumping bee, it will go to inspect the place and if it likes, it will also shake.

Dancing can trigger a flash mob of species with about 20 to 30 bees agreeing – dancing – to the best side of the nest.

2. Bees can use tools

Bees in Vietnam and other parts of Asia are under attack by giant trumpets that kill adult bees and prey on young ones.

To avoid attacks, bees will collect drops of fresh animals and dye it around the entrance to their hive.

Researchers, who publishedtheir findingslast year, called it a “fecal stain.” The study team believes that the butcher removes the predatory horns from the nest by reducing the time the bows spend trying to break the nest.

“Stool staining turns out to be extraordinary for several reasons. It marks the first report of honey bees of any species seeking food for materials not derived from plants or water-based juices. “It is also the first clear example of honey bees using an outdoor tool,” the study said.

3. The bee sting almost caused a Cold War confrontation

In the 1980s,“Yellow rain”– small yellow spots found on jungle leaves in Laos and Cambodia – thought to be the remnants of chemical weapons.Said the refugeesthat yellow rain caused disease and death.

The allegations prompted the United States to accuse what was then the Soviet Union and its allies of chemical warfare.

Bee experts later discovered that the yellow dots were secretions from massive flocks of wild bees.

4. Bees become addicted

Plants produce dazzling flowers loaded with nectar to attract pollinators. But what should an impatient and hungry strike do when those flowers have not bloomed?

When pollen is scarce, damaged bees leave the tomato and mustard tomatoes in a unique way that resulted in the plant flowering up to 30 days earlier than the undiscovered plants,scientists in Switzerland and France found.

For bees, pollen is a source of protein they need to raise their young.

However, warmer temperatures as a result of the climate crisis mean that bees are waking up earlier after hibernation to find the flowers they need for food have not yet bloomed. Flowering time, which relies on light exposure, is less affected by climate change.

5. Humans have exploited honey bees for thousands of years

A cave painting in Spain thought to be 8,000 years old depicts aman collecting honey from a ladder. Traces of beeswax in pottery also suggestthat early farmers kept bees9,000 years ago. Honey has also been found in ancient Egyptian tombs.

Honey was probably a rare treatment in a prehistoric diet that had few sweet foods and could have had medicinal uses.

Today, honey can offer new hopein the fight against antibiotic resistance. It contains natural antibiotics to help the body fight infection.

Scientists are working on ways to make the adhesive easier to apply to wounds, and it can be used in surgery, war zones and our homes.

