Anti-mask protester Chris Sky was arrested for allegedly making death threats, driving towards a police officer

A prominent figure in Canada’s anti-mask and anti-blockade movement has been arrested by Toronto police for allegedly threatening to shoot people during telephone conversations and driving his car towards police when officers tried to arrest him this week.

Chris Saccoccia, better known as Chris Sky, turned himself in to police on Thursday, May 20, police said in a press release.

He is facing three counts of uttering death threats, and one count of assaulting a peace officer with a firearm and dangerously operating a vehicle.

Saccoccia, 37, is alleged by police to have “threatened to shoot people several times over the phone” on Wednesday, May 12th.

Police later tried to arrest Sakok on Wednesday afternoon at an unnamed location in the York Region.

Police say Saccoccia got into his vehicle to leave when officers found him. Police say they tried to block his vehicle, at which point he turned and charged an officer, “causing him to jump off the road to avoid being hit”.

Sakoki left the officers and returned on his own the next day, according to police.

Sakokia has staged demonstrations against COVID-19 public health orders across Canada.

He was previously arrested by police in Thunder Bay, Ont., For organizing a rally in that city.