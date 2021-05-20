Sanctuary Global welcomes Rodolfo “Rudy” Rake and strengthens global offer | National News

Connect with us

MIAMI, May 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, is announcing a number of improvements to its Sanctuary Global offering including a redesigned website (www.sanctuary-global.com) and the introduction of a new Sanctuary Global partner. Rudy Rake joins Morgan Stanley, where he was Managing Director advising and trading over several billion net assets for high net worth families, family offices and institutional clients across the globe.

Based on Global’s Sanctuary Miami headquarters as Managing Director, Rudy Rake’s Responsibilities include running Sanctuary’s international business with institutional investors and asset management clients to provide trading and advisory solutions for fixed income, capital and commodities.

“Our main focus in building Sanctuary Wealth over the last three years has been to create the best platform for advisors seeking to break away from banks and wire houses. We have done it and now, as we continue our evolution, we are giving the same level of attention and resources for a global audience, “he saidJim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth.Bob Walter, President of Sanctuary Securities, has moved to Miami lead our international efforts and build the Global Sanctuary platform. As an essential part of the Sanctuary management team, Rudy Rake’s experience and expertise will be invaluable in further developing our global offer and expanding our institutional solution together with our partners in Azimut. “

“As we have done for US client advisors, through Sanctuary Global we are able to provide a platform for top advisors from around the world and help them get started and thrive as independently owned partner firm, “he saidBob Walter, President, Sanctuary Securities. “These are exciting times for the Global Sanctuary and the developments we are announcing today are really just the beginning of what we plan to discover over the next few months.”

Rudy began his financial services career in 2005 with Smith Barney at New York working with institutional and private clients in Latin America, rising rapidly through the ranks and becoming, at the age of 32 and only seven years into his career, one of the youngest directors in the firm. At Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, he served pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, banks, family offices, individuals and households with high net worth and ultra high net worth in Latin America and USA In 2013, he shifted his practice to Miami where he worked mainly with the international community.

Before joining Morgan Stanley, Rudy enjoyed a successful tennis career. Among his highlights in his career, he was ranked # 1 in the US and # 4 in the world for under 18s. He was the # 1 player for University of Miami tennis team, and he played in the 1997 US Open. Rudy had the difference to win the match against Roger Federer AND James Blake.

“Sanctuary Wealth’s investment capabilities and open architecture platform allow me to offer my institutional and private clients the best breeding solutions to eventually build even deeper relationships with them,” he said. Rudy Rake, Managing Director, Global Sanctuary. “Now I have the ability to sit on the same side of the table as my clients as a fiduciary, and this is extremely important to me, as I treat my clients as if they were my family. I want to invest for them in the same “I would invest in myself, my father or my son.”

Although only recently launched, Sanctuary Global is already attracting reputable teams serving international clients. Recently brought on board is Azimut Genesis, a US-based RIA led by Rodrigo Rego AND Andre Leao supplying domestic and Latin American customers, with Brazil, Argentina, PERU, and US as its main markets. Founded in 2000, Azimut Genesis is part of the global independent asset manager Azimut Group and manages $ 415 million in client assets.

“We created the Global Sanctuary to provide advisors serving clients living outside the US, a multi-custodial, hybrid platform and entry into a full range of services, solutions, support and resources so that they can provide an optimal experience for their customers, “he saidVince Fertitta, President, Asset Management, Sanctuary Assets. “Our success in attracting Rudy Rake and other senior advisors are causing other globally focused advisors to sit down and get attention. “We have a strong international pipeline as more and more consultants choose our business model because of the breadth of our solutions and the quality of our goalie level support along with the freedom, flexibility and control they enjoy.”

About the Sanctuary Estate

The Wealth of the Sanctuary (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite consultants, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and master their practices and want the freedom to provide the tailored service that their clients deserve. Sanctuary’s partnership independence ecosystem provides a comprehensive technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded consultants and affiliated nearby business resources. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 52 partner firms in 20 states with over $ 16.0 billion in assets under advice. Sanctuary Wealth Group includes wholly owned subsidiaries of Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment advisor and intermediary trader Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanctuary-global-welcomes-rodolfo-rudy-rake-and-bolsters-global-offering-301296149.html

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth



