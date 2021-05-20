Use the same rules to debate Israel-Palestine and Racism

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

Here is the beginning of an article that was published not long ago in tela ditore, Ben Shapiros’s popular Conservative news site:

On Tuesday, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) blamed Jews for the conflict between Israel and Hamas, writing on Twitter, I am extremely concerned about the growing conflict in Israel and Palestine. Once again we are seeing how the irresponsible actions of the right-wing extremists of the government alliance in Jerusalem can quickly escalate into a devastating war.

Of course it is literally it is true that Sanders blamed the right-wing extremists of the government alliance and those extremists are Jews. But this construction is just as accurate as describing any criticism of the Venezuelan government as blaming Latinos or denouncing the Chinese government as an attack on Asians.

This excerpt is quite extraordinary not only for the Daily Wire, but also the conservative media as a whole, which usually treats criticism of the Israeli government as ipso facto anti-Semitic. Conservative commentators casually throw around the term blood slander (a centuries-old anti-Semitic myth that Jews kill Christian children for ritual purposes, often used as an excuse for massacres) to describe any criticism of Israel they find offensive. Team members like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib openly spread blood slander, claims National Reviews David Harsanyi. If you listen to them, you would think that the Israelis are going to kill Palestinian children for beatings. It’s disgusting. They are hateful Jews, and there is no reason to claim otherwise.

When you read and listen to Western progressives, it is impossible to distinguish between their hatred of Israel and their hatred of Jews, he argues The Washington Lantern. The charge of apartheid is the new blood slander, he claims National Review editor Rich Lowry. Obama’s placement in anti-Semitic lands in selling deal with Iran gave a lot of cover to Jewish haters everywhere, his colleague claims Philip Klein. Shapiro made the Obama administration hate the Jews almost or catch phrase.

All of these quotes come from publications that devote most of their space to complaints about left-wing clever excesses, throwing loose allegations of racism to inadvertently discredit their opposition. Almost it is almost surreal to watch how they easily shift between witnessing the damage of false accusations of racism while discussing one form of bigotry and then immediately switching to the snow-sensitive mode while discussing another.

The hypocrisy displayed is significant. But conservatives are not the only ones using a set of rules for allegations of racism in debates over Israel and another set of rules for other subjects. The subject of Israel simply illuminates a strange transformation that causes everyone to overthrow their principles. The subject matter of debates over Middle East politics and racism can be very different, but the meta-debate of argument over argument is extremely similar.

***

Any wide-ranging debate on the subject of Israel usually contains each of the following:

1) An Israeli critic making openly or covertly anti-Semitic comments.

2) An Israeli supporter who lobbies on baseless allegations of anti-Semitism to one of their opponents.

3) An Israeli critic citing the spread of false accusations of anti-Semitism to present the accusations of anti-Semitism simply as a tactic of silence.

We do not need any consensus on how common each of these three claims might be to agree that they all exist.

It seems just as clear that the three tend to make each other worse. The existence of anti-Semitism makes it easier for Israeli supporters to describe criticism of Israel as anti-Semitic. The existence of Israeli hawks using inflated accusations of anti-Semitism as a cuff makes it easier for anti-Semites to present themselves as silent victims.

This dynamic is not unique to the debate over Israel. You can use roughly the same pattern to describe debates about racism. Capturing this parallel does not require equating anti-Semitism and racism as social problems. (I personally consider anti-Black racism a much broader and deeper form of oppression in American life.) My point is simply that the debates over racism and the debates over Israel and anti-Semitism have elements in common: (1) racism, (2) ill – allegations of racism and (3) a backlash against unfounded allegations of racism. And the three interact with each other in the same way.

At various times, Ive took both sides in both debates by questioning and supporting allegations of anti-Semitism against critics of Israel, questioning and supporting allegations of racism. This hardly makes my judgment on any of these issues infallible. But it has helped to make me aware of the patterns of false reasoning that both parties seem to easily incorporate.

The general dynamic in both of these different types of debates is that partisans from both sides apply motivated reasoning. You have probably heard of the dichotomy that can / should be believed. If we encounter a charge of prejudice against the opposing party, their tendency is to ask if we can believe. If we face a charge against our party, we ask if so must believe.

Debates over prejudice naturally give this form of motivated reasoning because they are so tribal and because they talk about motivations that are often hidden. The credible standard allows us to ask, if this person were to be biased, is the statement in question something they would say? And since it is true that an anti-Semite would hate Israel, and a racist would question the affirmative action, condemning people whose motives we already suspect are light.

When the load is returned by us, the necessary standard to trust allows us to get the best goals. The apologies made by Donald Trump supporters for decades of his racist comments, or by Jeremy Corbyn defenders for his long string of anti-Semitic statements and associations, follow the same pattern. Defender considers each offense individually, rather than as part of a larger model, before turning the matter over to the motives of the enemy seeking to discredit them with hyperventilated accusations.

The value of thinking about the debate over Israel and the debate over racism in parallel is that it easily allows us to see the pitfalls of motivated reasoning. Liberals often make complaints about unfair allegations of racism: Oh, do you think being called a racist is a bigger problem than racism itself? You complain that you are canceled, however here you are, still talking to your audience.

But thinking about the effect of false accusations of anti-Semitism on the debate over Israel should make it easier for those on the left to see the weaknesses. Unjust accusations of anti-Semitism do not have to be a social problem as big as anti-Semitism itself to have a shocking effect on the debate. Being publicly labeled as an anti-Semite is actually quite detrimental to a person’s reputation, regardless of whether or not they hold their job or the legal right to free speech. All of these things stand both true and being called racist.

Liberals easily understand that anti-Semitism allegations against Israeli critics need to remove some probative barriers in order to be taken seriously. A blanket policy to push every Jewish person to definition of what constitutes anti-Semitism would hand over control of the debate to the most belligerent and unreasonable hawk. However, many liberals implicitly or explicitly believe that accusations of racism deserve that level of respect, as if they can never be made either in error or for political motives.

Liberals also need to understand how easy it is for current anti-Semites to gather ideological friends on their side. We’ve seen racists do this by changing questions about their serious fanaticism into a reaction against smart awakening. The right has no monopoly on this tactic.

Conservatives, for their part, need to understand how tempting it is to avoid policy debates by calling opponents racist. They make allegations about left-wing motives against Israel that would make them shout in anger if they are made against conservatives in the race. And because they have seen anti-Semites hide their prejudices as merely anti-Zionism, they need to understand that racists in turn often understand how to express fanatical ideas in rational terms toward race.

I do not claim to have created a formula that can resolve any debate on prejudice. Every dispute ends in specific questions, some of which are really difficult to answer. But it is easier to think about these questions clearly, if not always simply, if you think of all these controversies over race and anti-Semitism as different forms of the same debate and try to apply consistent rules to all of them.