As Israel strikes Gaza, Palestinian families gather at home in panicExBulletin

footprint Hatem Moussa / AP

Hatem Moussa / AP

These days, when Jamal al-Shareef, his wife or any of his six children have to go to the kitchen of their home in Jabalia, north of Gaza City, they plan when to do so as a family.

The kitchen is on one side of the house facing east, towards the Gaza border and shells from the Israeli army. it feels too exposed to let each of them go alone and risk injury.

“Sometimes we crawl on our feet and hands in order to go to the kitchen to fetch water,” Shareef says. They try to avoid the windows in case there is a bombing attack.

As the Israeli military continues to strike Gaza from the air, Palestinian families across the territory have been piled up for more than a week now in stairwells or any room in their home puts more walls between them and the offensive off.

The bombing began on May 10 after Hamas fired long-range rockets at Jerusalem. This followed Palestinian protests against a fierce Israeli police raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem and attempts by Jewish settlers to force Palestinians to flee their homes. The Hamas missile exchange and Israeli heavy artillery and airstrikes are the latest escalation in the decade-Israeli-Palestinian conflict, taking the deadliest damage in Gaza since 2014.

The Gaza Ministry of Health says at least 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, have died in this latest round of violence in Gaza. Israelis say rockets fired from Gaza have killed 12 people in Israel, including two children. The Israeli army says more than 3,750 rockets have been launched from Gaza since the beginning of the fighting, more than in any previous conflict between Israel and Hamas, and its defense system has captured most of them.

Despite international pressure for a ceasefire, the exchange of fire entered its 11th day on Thursday, with Israel launching airstrikes on Gaza. He said he had hit Hamas tunnels and the homes of militant group commanders. Hamas and other armed groups continued to fire rockets from Gaza at Israel. These airstrikes in Gaza often occur in crowded residential neighborhoods, damaging homes and roads and civilian infrastructure. Residents there said at least five family homes were destroyed in the bombings on Thursday.

Shareef, 48, a professor of linguistics at Gaza’s Al-Azhar University, speaks to NPR on the phone from the bedroom of one of his sons, where the family of eight now lives. In order not to have to leave, they eat canned food that they have stored there and follow the news of what is happening outside on their phones. Sometimes power outages plunge them into darkness for hours. Israeli airstrikes make it impossible to sleep for more than two or three hours a night.

Twice loud explosions mark the telephone interview. In the first boom, Shareef’s little boy, 6-year-old Tamer, cries.

“He ran to his mother to hide. He hugs her,” Shareef says.

The second explosion is much stronger as it hits a shell. “Her light was on my face,” says Shareef, breathlessly.

He quickly regains his composure. “You know, kids usually look at their dad as the strongest person in the world,” he says. “So I try to play this role. I try to act as strong in order to calm them down. But inside, I’m not that strong.”

All the while, Shareef thinks through unforeseen plans for a possible attack on their home. The nearest medical facility, Indonesia Hospital, was damaged in an Israeli airstrike the day before and access roads were destroyed. If someone is injured, they will have to use side roads to try to get closer to the hospital.

““It’s hard for a car or ambulance to pass,” he says. You reach a certain point, then continue on foot transporting the injured person. “

footprint Khalil Hamra / AP

Khalil Hamra / AP

The entrances to the hospital were reportedly cleared by excavators the day after the strike. By Suhair Zakkout, a spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, who lives in Gaza, says access to hospitals and medical centers remains a challenge. “You know that if you are injured, you may not be able to get to the hospital,” she says.

Said the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs as of Wednesday six hospitals and 11 health care centers were damaged in Gaza, one of them severely. A hospital is not operating due to three days without electricity.

Hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza have lost their homes in the Israeli offensive. The hostilities resulted in 230 buildings being destroyed, including 991 homes and businesses, in addition to 678 severely damaged shelters, the UN humanitarian report said, citing the Gaza Ministry of Public Works and Housing.

In some cases, before an airstrike, the Israeli army warns Gaza residents to leave. Often a person in an apartment block gets the call and is told to spread the word. One such warning was captured in a video broadcast on local and social media.

It shows Mohammed al-Sousi in front of a modern multi-storey, Cairo Tower, where does he lives.

Sousi prays for more time: “What do you want me to do?” he says on the phone. “There are 30 apartments in this building, not just one!” As he hangs up the phone, he looks pale gray from the shock.

In a call to NPR, Sousi says a man who identified himself as a member of Israel The Defense Forces gave him 20 minutes to notify everyone in the building that he was the target of an air strike. He says he used intercom to call his parents, who live in the building. They alerted the other neighbors.

Meanwhile, he and another neighbor ran to the apartment of an older woman who was unable to hear the doorbell or phone call.

“We broke down the door and knocked him out,” he says.

Sousi then moved his family from his apartment. They stood over 300 feet away and watched the incoming air attack. It hit the top of the Cairo Tower, blowing up the upper floors. Sousi’s apartment is on the fifth floor. The building had no electricity or water for the first few days after the strike, but Sousi’s house was intact enough for him to return inside.

Others have had even less warning. The Massri family fled in panic on the first night of Eid al-Adha, the Muslim holiday that began on May 13, from their home in Beit Hanoun, A city near the Gaza border with Israel, after an air strike struck so close, it shattered windows and sent flying pieces.

Arafat al-Massri says his cousins, including children, had died in a strike that day. When the airstrikes came, they ran out of the house without even their shoes on.

“It was awful. We ended up barefoot,” he says. “We didn’t even have money; we just left with the clothes we were wearing.”

The family walked half an hour to a refugee camp. From there, they were transferred to a school run by the UN Relief and Works Agency, already crowded with displaced people who did not have enough blankets and mattresses for everyone. Some 47,000 people are seeking protection in 58 UNRWA schools across Gaza, and thousands more are staying with host families, according to the UN humanitarian report. (The report did not say how many had recently relocated.)

footprint Fatima Shbair / Getty Images

Fatima Shbair / Getty Images

Bilal Shbair, 34, teaches young children at a UNWRA school and lives with his wife and 20-month-old son in the central Gaza Strip area. “This war is literally indescribable,” Shbair says in a telephone interview, adding that he has lived in previous rounds of hostilities over the past 15 years.

He says he hears fighter jets and drones overhead constantly, including during the interview. “Now I’m listening. Now it ‘s over for us here. It does not stop,” he says.

“We need psychological help” to cope with the trauma, he says. “We can’t sleep even a full hour.”

“We are experiencing more danger day after day, or even hour after hour … We just do not want to die under the rubble of our homes.”

This fear is very real. The Israeli military says it often notifies someone in a building before a planned attack, but also organizes surprise attacks, depending on the target. So some civilians are not warned when their home is targeted or when an airstrike knocks down another nearby building or Hamas tunnels, causing powerful explosions that can damage or destroy surrounding homes and businesses.

This is what happened on Sunday on al-Wehda Street in Gaza City, where Gazan officials say 42 people died when houses collapsed on entire families.

In a statement to NPR, an Israeli military official said IDF planes targeted underground tunnels belonging to Hamas located under the road. “Underground military facilities collapsed, causing the foundations of civilian houses on them to collapse, leading to unwanted casualties,” the official said.

Nisreen Abu Alouf, 17, lived in a house behind the collapsed buildings.

“We’ve heard the rubble falling around us,” she says. “Debris and smoke entered our whole house; we could not see anything“

When she ran outside, she said she found that “civilian buildings” had collapsed, “all those families and children. They are all our relatives.”

She searched for her brothers and sisters, for fear that they too had died. Finally, she found a brother and her younger sister in a hospital in Gaza, and another brother in a neighbor’s house.

They are all reunited now exhausted and hoping the bombings will not affect them again.

Ruth Sherlock wrote this story from Beirut, until Anas Baba and Siham Shamalakh contributed reporting in Gaza City. Daniel Estrin contributed to the report in Jerusalem and Nada Homs from Beirut. Steve Inskeep contributed from Washington, DC