Sask parks see increase in camping bookings, province finances over $ 90 million in park construction

Individuals were eager to book their camping sites in Saskatchewan for this coming season as a total of 43,566 overnight camp, group and camping season reservations were made during the 2021 launch.

According to a government press release, this is a 110 percent increase from 2020, although only half of the seats were available last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Compared to 2019 bookings, this year there was a 65 percent increase in bookings.

A new camping reservation system was launched in April. With the new system, campers who have made reservations in advance and have their show entry permit will be able to head straight to their campsite when they arrive at the park with the Saskatchewan Parks automatic control function.

“With nearly 44,000 camp bookings made at launch, the new system successfully managed a very large volume of users and transactions instantly and minimized the time customers spent waiting in line. Many campers were able to successfully secure a site this season, said Parks, Culture and Sports Minister Laura Ross.

Most weekends during the summer months fill up quickly, but the province says there are still plenty of camps available on weekdays during the summer and through September.

The province is also encouraging people to check the booking system regularly as changes and cancellations can lead to more sites becoming available.

Another new feature this year called Camping this Weekend helps campers find a last minute spot.

The new website can be found at parqe.saskatchewan.ca.

Over $ 90 million worth of construction coming in and around the parks

The Saskatchewan government announced Thursday that more than $ 90 million worth of construction will take place this season in and around the parks.

This includes 11 highway paving and updating projects, improvements to three park access roads, and paving within six parks.

“With trips to other provinces discouraged by the pandemic, we know residents are eagerly waiting to get out of the house to experience the powerful system of Saskatchewan provinces,” said Highway Minister Fred Bradshaw.

“We are investing in these improvements to make our parks and highways that make them more attractive, safe and accessible, while also helping to keep people working.”

Work has already begun on Rowans Ravine Provincial Park to repair the access road leading to the park, the Underwood camping loops, the boat launch and the car park.

Access roads leading to Good Spirit Lake and Danielson County Park will also be restored.

The following campsite will be paved this season:

$ 650,000 in Douglas County Park

$ 745,000 in Lake Good Spirit Provincial Park

$ 645,000 in Great Blue Heron Provincial Park

$ 750,000 in Lake Greenwater Provincial Park

$ 1.1 million in Katepwa Point Provincial Park

$ 1 million in Rowan Provincial Park

The province said paving will improve boat launches, parking lots, park roads and hiking trails and camping areas. The paving of the park loops in Douglas County Park has already been completed.

Campgrounds open Thursday

Provincial camps are officially opening on Thursday and camps are reminded to control the current list of fire provinces restrictions in the park before their visit. There are restrictions on site in a number of parks due to dry conditions. In affected parks, open fires are prohibited, however, Canadian Standards Associations approved by portable indoor gas appliances will be allowed for cooking and heating.

To find an updated list of all affected parks, see Saskatchewan Parks Website.

A ban on alcohol and recreational cannabis will be in effect for the weekend during May from Thursday to Monday in all provincial camps and recreation areas. Homes, rental cabins and any business serving alcoholic beverages in licensed parks establishments are not affected by the ban.

COVID-19 safety protocols are still deployed in parks, with extended cleaning, signage to ensure physical distance and proper mask use.

















