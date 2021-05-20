The largest iceberg in the world just broke an Antarctic ice shelf





A large chunk of ice larger than the state of Rhode Island has broken an Antarctic ice shelf, according to European Space Agency. The floating mass covers more than 1,600 square miles, making it the largest iceberg in the world, agency officials said. The iceberg, called the A-76, spawned from the Ronne ice shelf in the Weddell Sea. The European Space Agency’s twin satellites, Copernicus Sentinel-1, saw the giant ice sheet split on May 13. The U.S. National Ice Center which is operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Navy and the Coast Guard confirmed the spawning event the next day and recorded the A-76 position on the Weddell Sea. “Iceberg A-76 calves west of the Ronne Ice Shelf on the Weddell Sea and is currently the largest iceberg in the world.” the organization posted on Twitter Friday The finger-shaped iceberg is approximately 105 miles long and 15 miles wide, according to the European Space Agency. Its total area is more than 70 times larger than Manhattan, New York. It is not uncommon for an ice shelf to spill, and spawning events occur naturally as these frozen platforms crawl forward and shrink. In recent decades, however, scientists have said that climate change is causing disturbing change throughout the Antarctic region. Global warming could, for example, accelerate the pull of an ice shelf and cause it to collapse, according to National Snow and Ice Data Center. The European Space Agency said the iceberg’s biggest title was previously held by a piece of ice known as the A-23A. This iceberg, which covers an area of ​​just under 1,500 square miles, is currently also at sea in the Weddell Sea. While the A-76 is large, it is only about one-third the size of the largest iceberg in recorded history. This name belongs to an iceberg named B-15 that gave birth to the Antarctic Ice Shelf 21 years ago. The B-15 iceberg traversed more than 4,200 square miles when it detached, according to NASA Earth Observatory. Icebergs get their names based on where and when they were first spotted. Antarctica is divided into quadrants, with the letters A, B, C and D used to denote different regions. A sequential number is assigned to each newly identified iceberg. As such, the A-76 was spotted in the Bellingshausen / Weddell sea quadrant and was the 76th iceberg tracked by the U.S. National Ice Center. An iceberg formed by another iceberg, already named, is given a subsequent letter at the end of its name.







