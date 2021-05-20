International
The smell of unity, partnership and cooperation needed to realize Sudan ‘s aspirations
One of the key messages remains that we expect all parts of Sudan to work together for all of Sudan, Special Representative Volker Perthes said after consulting on the future of the country with a wide and diverse group of participants.
Paris Conference
Upon his return from the Paris Conference, set up to encourage the country’s economic recovery, he told ambassadors that Member States had announced bilateral debt forgiveness to help Sudan clear its arrears with international financial institutions.
Sudanese civil society also shared their vision for a new Sudan based on freedom, justice and economic opportunity, as Prime Minister Abadalla Hamdok reiterated his commitment to peace, said Mr Perthes, who also heads the UN Assistance Mission in Sudan. (UNITAMS)
I encourage all Sudan’s international and domestic partners to continue to support Sudan as it implements key economic and political reforms.
The road to inclusive peace
Starting with the peace process, the UN envoy said that on March 28, the chairman of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, which combines military and civilian representatives – and the leader of the rebel group, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement, signed a Statement of Principles, which paves the way for a final agreement.
He also said that during the talks scheduled for next week, UNITAMS will support the parties as well as neighboring South Sudan, the mediator, as required.
The UN official also discussed with Abdulwahid al Nur, leader of the Sudanese Liberation Movement / Army in Darfur, one of the other major non-signature factions, the importance of political engagement with the Government for a comprehensive peace.
Political overview
The government continues its efforts to advance the political transition, including the important steps of establishing a Peace Commission, Anti-Corruption Commission and the Transitional Justice Commission, among others, Mr. Perthes said.
Referring to the delays in the transition process, he stressed most the fact that a comprehensive and representative Transitional Legislative Council with at least 40 percent participation of women has not yet been realized.
Among the major concerns about limited progress in implementing e Juba Peace Agreement In October last year, the UN envoy noted some progress, such as preparations for the establishment of its Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanism.
Other critical aspects remain unfulfilled, he said, pointing to security arrangements, a ceasefire, a Joint Defense Force and other security committees, all of which have a direct bearing on civilian protection and overall stability.
Resolving the armed conflict
After inter-municipal clashes that left 144 dead and about 65,000 displaced last month in Darfur, the Special Representative told the Council that the Government had decided to implement further security measures, including joint security forces, enhanced security arrangements, interconnected ceasefire committees and more humanitarian relief
Despite the willingness of the armed movements to nominate representatives appointed to the ceasefire committees and to identify personnel for the joint security forces, he said, deployments have not yet begun.
“I fear that without the rapid establishment of these Joint Forces and the implementation of the Sudanese National Plan for the Protection of Civilians, we may see similar incidents like the Genoa recur,” the UN official warned, referring to five days of fighting in West Darfur. which has left dead results.
Continue to support Sudan – Special Representative
Sudanese women
Meanwhile, Sudanese women leaders have continued to draw attention to inequalities in security, basic needs and political participation, demanding their rights as ongoing reports reveal human rights violations against women and girls, including through social media campaigns that incite violence.
Decision of the Special Representative of the Government on the ratification of Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women was an important step forward as well as the African Charter on Human Rights and Peoples’ Rights for Women in Africa and promised missions to continue supporting an environment where women live free from fear for their safety and exercise their full rights
