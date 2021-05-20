International
Taiwan says U.S. vaccine aid would help protect the potato industry
A senior Taiwanese official said U.S. assistance to provide more Covid-19 vaccines could serve to protect the critical semiconductor industry at a time of solid chip supplies globally and an increasing number of coronavirus cases in island.
“While for now the rise has had no impact, if it lasts too long there could be logistical problems,” James Lee, said the director general of Taipei’s cultural and economic office in New York, in an interview Thursday. “That’s why it’s urgent. we HOPE the international community can help release vaccines as soon as possible to help control the outbreak. “
Beyond the humanitarian plea for help in fighting the pandemic, Lee’s argument may resonate because of deep concern in the US government and business about the lack of used chips in everything from mobile phones to automobiles.
Taiwan is facing hundredsuntraceable infections after one year that were one of the biggest success stories of Covid-19 content. The new growth has so far been limited mainly to Taipei’s largest area and has not affected the operations of Taiwan’s major technology companies, includingCo. Taiwan Semiconductor Co., as most of their operations are located further away to the south
But a drought has left hydropower plants operating at limited capacity, contributing to power outages in major cities across the island, including the locations where the world’s largest computer chip businesses operate.
Read more: Taiwan’s once-blistering economy at risk of drought, drought
The Taiwanese government earlier this week vowed to try tokeep the world supplied with chips and predicted a limited impact from its worst outbreak to date. Continued production is critical not only for Taiwan’s growth, but because the island is the world’s leading supplier of advanced computer chips.
The concentration of chip production in Taiwan and a global shortage fueled in part by the Covid-19 pandemic has quickly become a geopolitical issue, with governments around the world competing to secure additional supplies and committing to building their own manufacturing industries. of chips in place. .
The world lacks computer chips. Here’s why: Get it fast
Although Taiwan has been ranked among the best countries in the world in dealing with the pandemic, it has been slower to receive and distribute shootings. To date, only 315,000 doses of AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered to Taiwan. Of those, 245,000 shots were fired, enough to cover about 0.5% of the population, according toBloomberg Vaccine Tracker.
Taiwan’s envoy to Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, said on Friday that she was trying to ensure that Moderna Inc. shots the government has ordered to arrive in June. The island government is also in talks with the White House to receive a portion of the 20 million US doses President Joe Biden has pledged to donate over 60 million photos of AstraZeneca.
“We have talked to the Biden administration and we are working closely together,” Lee said. “We expect them to help. The US government has been very supportive of Taiwan and this is under their scrutiny. We expect the White House to make a decision very soon. ”
Despite the recent outbreak, linked to a hotel used for quarantine pilots, Taiwan has reported only 12 deaths with a population of 23.5 million, and Lee says its expertise in treating the virus should be shared with the World Health Assembly. , which convenes from 24 May.
Health Summit
The U.S. and the Group of Seven have repeatedly demanded that Taiwan be allowed to attend the World Health Organization’s virtual meeting of the decision-making body, but China, which considers the island one of its provinces, has objected.
Chinese officials said earlier this month that Beijing had made “appropriate adjustments” to Taiwan’s participation, prompting Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu to accuse China of spreading “shameless lies.”
“We have witnessed an unprecedented display of support from the international community,” Lee said. “We will move forward with our offer to the WHO.”
