Italy, EU pledge to support Tunisia economy to stop migration





TUNISIA, TUNISIA (AP) – Italy and the European Union on Thursday pledged to support Tunisia’s economy as part of their efforts to halt migration across the Mediterranean to Europe.

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson visited Tunisia for talks with President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi.

More than 67 migrants have drowned or disappeared off the coast of Tunisia in recent days after their boats sank. Saied called for a “global approach to migration issues that goes beyond security solutions … to address the deep-rooted phenomena by fighting poverty and unemployment and supporting development policies in countries of origin,” according to a statement. by the Tunisian presidency. Italy pledged to support Tunisia though it increased investment and helped create jobs for young people, the statement said.

Both countries stressed “their determination to fight criminal networks of human trafficking”, he added. Lamorgese and Johansson said Italy and the EU were ready to help Tunisia overcome its economic and social difficulties, exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lamorgese also called for more cooperation to expedite the return of migrants to their country of origin once they arrive illegally in Italy. Johansson stressed the need to provide opportunities for young Tunisians to come to Europe legally. “We have more than 1 million Tunisians working in European countries and we are ready to welcome more” to contribute to the bloc’s economy, she said. The Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights, a non-governmental organization, issued a statement denouncing “Italian and European pressure on Tunisia” to make it “accept unfair co-operation that is violating the country’s sovereignty and human rights. of migrants “. The organization also criticized the Tunisian authorities for carrying out European police work in the Mediterranean instead of focusing on other priorities. The organization said at least 153 people have been found dead in Tunisian waters and on its beaches and dozens more have been missing since the beginning of the year. Lamorgese reported on Tuesday that of the 13,358 migrants who have arrived in Italy this year, nearly 9,000 had come from Libya and over 3,000 from Tunisia. ___ Follow the global migration migration of AP in https://apnews.com/hub/migration

