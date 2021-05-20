Denmark says it is safe for Syrians to go home. What is behind the push?

Connect with us

Syria remains in the hands of President Bashar al-Assad, who destroyed large parts of the country to stay in power. But Denmark concluded that it is safe for Syrians who fled the Nordic country to return to Damascus and is quickly revoking or refusing to extend residence permits. The move has brought the country a barrage of criticism.

Syrian experts reject the notion that Damascus and its environs can be considered safe as long as the country is run by Mr Assad. But by declaring Damascus safe, Denmark has shifted the debate.

What the Danish authorities are assessing is whether Syrians are at risk of being persecuted on an individual basis, says Lisa Blinkenberg of Amnesty International. It is not enough to say that a lot of violence is happening. You must prove that you have been persecuted individually.

At the heart of the issue are widespread Danish concerns that migrants and refugees are undermining the country’s social cohesion, which many Danes believe depends on a common language and cultural heritage. The attempt to stop migration is popular across the Danish political spectrum, despite the threat it poses to Syrians.

Basel, Switzerland

Sabriya struggles to sleep on good days. Now it is impossible. She is terrified that the Danish government will eventually send her to Syria because her residence permit has been revoked. If her appeal fails, she will face the option of voluntarily returning to the place where she fled or residing in a deportation center.

How can I go back to the regime that turned my children into orphans, displaced us, and bombed our homes? widow asks, stressing that under no circumstances would she return to Syria. I have no one there anymore. All my relatives are scattered and have suffered their tragedies.

Syria remains in the hands of President Bashar al-Assad, who destroyed large parts of the country to stay in power. But Denmark concluded that it is safe for Syrians to return to Damascus and is quickly revoking or refusing to extend residence permits on that basis. The move has brought the country, once proud of being the first signatory to the 1951 United Nations refugee convention, to a barrage of criticism.

Why we wrote this

Asylum policies in Denmark give priority to return over integration. But this can be life threatening when the place to return to is Syria.

At the heart of the issue are widespread Danish concerns that migrants and refugees are undermining the country’s social cohesion, which many Danes believe depends on a common language and cultural heritage. Efforts to stop migration, including asylum applications, are popular across the Danish political spectrum, despite the deadly impact it can have on vulnerable Syrian refugees.

The whole idea is to send a message to both refugees who are here and people who are not here yet: Do not come to Denmark, says Karen Nielsen Breidahl, associate professor of political science at the University of Aalborg.

