Denmark says it is safe for Syrians to go home. What is behind the push?

At the heart of the issue are widespread Danish concerns that migrants and refugees are undermining the country's social cohesion, which many Danes believe depends on a common language and cultural heritage. The attempt to stop migration is popular across the Danish political spectrum, despite the threat it poses to Syrians.

What the Danish authorities are assessing is whether Syrians are at risk of being persecuted on an individual basis, says Lisa Blinkenberg of Amnesty International. It is not enough to say that a lot of violence is happening. You must prove that you have been persecuted individually.

Asylum policies in Denmark give priority to return over integration. But this can be life threatening when the place to return to is Syria.

Syrian experts reject the notion that Damascus and its environs can be considered safe as long as the country is run by Mr Assad. But by declaring Damascus safe, Denmark has shifted the debate.

Syria remains in the hands of President Bashar al-Assad, who destroyed large parts of the country to stay in power. But Denmark concluded that it is safe for Syrians who fled the Nordic country to return to Damascus and is quickly revoking or refusing to extend residence permits. The move has brought the country a barrage of criticism.

Sabriya struggles to sleep on good days. Now it is impossible. She is terrified that the Danish government will eventually send her to Syria because her residence permit has been revoked. If her appeal fails, she will face the option of voluntarily returning to the place where she fled or residing in a deportation center.

How can I go back to the regime that turned my children into orphans, displaced us, and bombed our homes? widow asks, stressing that under no circumstances would she return to Syria. I have no one there anymore. All my relatives are scattered and have suffered their tragedies.

Syria remains in the hands of President Bashar al-Assad, who destroyed large parts of the country to stay in power. But Denmark concluded that it is safe for Syrians to return to Damascus and is quickly revoking or refusing to extend residence permits on that basis. The move has brought the country, once proud of being the first signatory to the 1951 United Nations refugee convention, to a barrage of criticism.

Efforts to stop migration, including asylum applications, are popular across the Danish political spectrum, despite the deadly impact it can have on vulnerable Syrian refugees.

The whole idea is to send a message to both refugees who are here and people who are not here yet: Do not come to Denmark, says Karen Nielsen Breidahl, associate professor of political science at the University of Aalborg.

The whole idea is to send a message to both refugees who are here and people who are not here yet: Do not come to Denmark, says Karen Nielsen Breidahl, associate professor of political science at the University of Aalborg.

The security of Damascus

Political scientists say the government decision reflects a lengthy effort to make wealthier Denmark less attractive to asylum seekers. Controversial measures, such as the stripping of newcomers’ jewelry and the separation of young couples, multiplied following the influx of migrants to Europe in 2015-16. Concerns that foreigners are a strain on the Danish welfare system and undermine social cohesion precede that crisis by several decades, but are now being pushed beyond party lines.

The Danish government says it is confident it is now safe for Syrians to return to the Damascus area. In a statement released by his office, Danish Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye said the overall security situation in and around Damascus has improved to such an extent that the need for protection for persons who are not individually persecuted . has ceased to exist.

And Mr Tesfaye, whose father was an Ethiopian refugee, has been adamant that refugees must return home to rebuild their lives there as soon as conditions allow. Denmark has been open and honest since day one, he said. We have made it clear to Syrian refugees that their residence permit is temporary and that the permit can be revoked if the need for protection ceases to exist.

Syrian experts, including the vast majority of those advised by the Danish authorities, reject the notion that Damascus and its environs can be considered safe as long as the country is run by Mr. Asad. The Syrian conflict, now in its 10th year, has killed over half a million people, including tens of thousands of people tortured to death in regime-controlled detention centers.

Martin Sylvest / Ritzau Scanpix / Reuters / Skedar Danish Minister of Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye, while staying at Holmen Church in Copenhagen, Denmark, has been adamant that Syrians given a residence permit in Denmark should return home as soon as conditions allow.

Lisa Blinkenberg, a senior adviser to Amnesty International, notes that Syrians returning to government-controlled areas must go through security clearances. That includes questioning by security forces, and the same forces have been behind widespread and systematic human rights violations and crimes against humanity, she says. We are talking about torture, extrajudicial executions, and enforced disappearances.

But by declaring Damascus safe, Denmark has shifted the field of debate for Syrians trying to argue that they would still be in danger there. Syrian refugees stress that the violent government that caused their displacement remains in place, along with its brutal security apparatus. Denmark focuses on the lack of clashes.

Denmark does not take these feelings into account

Denmark does not take these feelings into account

Because family members receive different levels of protection when seeking asylum in Denmark, this increases the risk of them being separated.

This opportunity overshadowed the Eid celebrations of the Alata family, which came to Denmark in a scalable manner. The first to arrive after surviving the death journey across the Mediterranean was Abdo Alata. He has been the de facto head of the family since 2012, when snipers shot his father by the engine and then executed him in Darayya, one of the first areas near Damascus to rebel against Mr Assad.

Mr Alata has political asylum in Denmark and lives in the port city of Vejle. His brother, Mohamed, received that status only after he turned 18 years old. But their mother, Sabriya, and two sisters were deprived of their permits just a few weeks ago. They worry that Sabriya risks arrest when she returns to Syria because she gave food and water to protesters and because Abdo and Mohamed avoided military service.

Abdo Alata lives with his mother, Sabriya, and sisters Tasnim (far left) and Sahed (far right) in the Danish port city of Vejle. Mr Alata has refugee status, but Denmark has revoked the temporary protection status granted to his mother and sisters because he considers the situation in Damascus, Syria, to be safe for them.

They also worry about how sisters Tasnim and Sahed will cope in Syria, as life in Denmark is all they know. The girls are fluent in Danish, have Danish friends and do not know how to write Arabic.

The little ones do not know the details or scale of the crimes in Syria, says Mr. Alata. They know our father only in pictures. I grew up. Sometimes they call me father [father] but Denmark does not take these feelings into account.

Anxiety also filled Belqis Ibrahim as she kicked off her parents for a routine COVID-19 test earlier this month in Aarhus, the second largest city in Denmark. Every time I hear the news, I get stressed, says Ms. Ibrahim, who has recently completed her studies in software engineering. From the moment we came here, there have been discussions in parliament about sending the Syrians back.

Refugees are seen as problematic

The dominance of far-right and conservative nationalist values ​​came into strong focus with promises of a fierce migration campaign that brought the left-wing Social Democrats back to power in the summer of 2019. These promises became policies built on a law to change paradigm in February 2019 that had secured the support of the major parties and emphasizes returns on integration. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is now targeting zero asylum seekers.

The Nordic country is not far from achieving this goal. In 2020, the country received 1,515 asylum applications a drop from 3,500 in 2017. Only 1% of 2020 applications were granted in Denmark, compared to 11% in Sweden, which processed nearly 13,000 applications, and 88% in Germany, which handled more than 100,000 that year.

The Social Democrats realized early on that they had to be strict if they wanted to stay in power and form a government, says Professor Breidahl.

She notes that there is a widespread perception especially among the decisive demographics of older, white-collar voters that social cohesion and high social trust in Denmark require a homogeneous society. The welfare state is valued by all, but over time it has become less inclusive.

Refugees are seen as problematic, especially refugees from Muslim and African countries, says Professor Breidahl. It started with political parties who wanted to win voters, but now political parties are also building voters and the way they think about refugees and immigrants. There are so many misconceptions about what a refugee is, what an asylum seeker is.

The result, she adds, is stricter and stricter rules that are demotivating even for those who have residence permits and are trying to integrate. Municipal social workers who seek to facilitate integration through language courses and vocational training are required to increase their chances of returning to any meeting, not only with Syrians, but also Iranians, Iraqis, and South Americans.

The system is full of dilemmas, says Professor Breidahl, who researches global migration flows and their impact on the welfare system. It ‘s really hard.

Waiting evictions

So far, about 400 Syrians, including minors, have been denied cases by Danish immigration services. But under criticism both at home and abroad, forced returns have been ruled out by the government.

Khadijah Rahal and her husband, Nader, who live in Roskilde, Denmark, hope to successfully appeal the revocation of residence permits by the Danish government, as their daughter did.

Nevertheless, the refusals cannot result in immediate deportations for a simple legal reason: The Syrians cannot return by force as long as Copenhagen’s diplomatic ties with Damascus remain broken. This leaves Charlotte Slente, head of the Danish Refugee Council, puzzled. It’s pointless to take people out of the life they are trying to build in Denmark and put them in a waiting position with no end date after they have fled the horrific conflict in their homeland.

Still, as of 2019, about 250 Syrians legally residing in Denmark have been repatriated voluntarily, taking over the government with a substantial money offer of $ 28,400, according to the Ministry of Immigration and Integration. But some, like Khadijah Rahals’ daughter Nevien, have been able to make successful calls against the removal of their status. She hopes she and her husband will be able to do the same.

For someone who has problems with the Syrian regime, you can give them millions to the whole world, but they will not return, says Ms. Rahal. Death is safe there. Here is psychological warfare.