US, Russia are opposed to military activity in the Arctic

REYKJAVIK. Iceland – The Biden administration is leading a campaign against Russian attempts to establish authority over Arctic transport and to restore a military dimension to discussions on international activity in the area.

As Russia took over the rotating presidency of the Arctic Council on Thursday, the United States rallied other members to oppose Moscow’s plans to impose maritime rules on the North Sea Route, which runs from Norway to Alaska, and its desire to resumed high-level military talks within the bloc with eight nations. These talks were suspended in 2014 over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The effort reflects growing concerns in Washington and among some NATO allies about an increase in Russian military and commercial activity in the region that is opening up rapidly due to the effects of climate change. Russia has expressed similar doubts about NATO motives.

At a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Arctic Council in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the group should maintain its focus on peaceful co-operation on environmental issues, maritime security and the well-being of indigenous peoples in region.

Blinken left Iceland after the meeting to deliver the same message in Greenland, which attracted international attention when former President Donald Trump expressed interest in buying the world’s largest island from Denmark and later canceled a state visit to Copenhagen when interest his was ridiculed and rejected by the Danes and Greenland alike.

Asked if the Biden administration had removed Trump’s interest in buying Greenland, Blinken replied: I can confirm that it is correct. “At the same time, Blinken praised the re-establishment of a US consulate in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, and said the administration hoped to strengthen cooperation with the island on a variety of fronts starting with climate change.

Earlier Thursday in Iceland, Blinken told his counterparts that the Arctic is a region for strategic competition that has caught the world’s attention. But the Arctic is more than just a strategically or economically important region. His home for our people, his hallmark has been and should remain peaceful cooperation. Responsibility is our responsibility to protect that peaceful cooperation and build on it.

Blinken stressed the importance of supporting effective governance and the rule of law to ensure that the Arctic remains a conflict-free region where countries act responsibly. He had previously questioned the legality of the proposed Russian naval rules and had expressed deep reservations about Russia’s military activity in the Far North.

Several other foreign ministers, including those from Canada, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden, echoed Blinken’s call for keeping the Arctic peaceful and conflict-free under international authority, rather than that of individual countries. Representatives of indigenous Arctic peoples urged that their voice be heard.

We are concerned about the level of recent angry and provocative rhetoric, said James Stotts of the Inuit Circuitolar Council. We do not want to see our homeland turned into a region of competition and conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who earlier this week dismissed US criticism that the Arctic is our territory, our land, “questioned NATO’s motives for deploying bombers and submarines in the area. on Thursday, he said the resumption of an Arctic Council dialogue army would contribute to stability.

“It is therefore important to expand the positive relations we have within the Arctic Council to include the military sphere, first by reviving the multilateral dialogue on military issues between the general staffs of the Arctic states,” Lavrov said.

He later said at a new conference that the resumption of dialogue would be a priority for Russia as it chairs the council.

“We have not received any numbers so far, but we have not received any positive feedback either,” Lavrov said. So we have decided that within the next three years to create the right conditions so that this particular aspect of common security becomes once again part of the work of the Arctic Council.

The outgoing council chairman, Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, from Iceland, did not seem enthusiastic. “Everything we can do as a nation to reduce tension and see stability is something that, of course, should be looked at very positively, but I think it is important to keep the council as it is,” he said.

Lavrov also threw aspirations at NATO and the US, which he accused of acting arrogantly towards Russia and its security concerns. He specifically targeted Norway, which he said was changing its laws on foreign military presence to allow for the continued rotation of military equipment and personnel.

“They have been particularly concerned about what is happening near our borders and Norway is really a very close neighbor of ours,” he said. We have very good relations with Norway. However, issues related to increased military tensions due to military deployments in Norway and the Baltic are still very much present.

He called the rotating presence a play on words to describe what is actually a permanent presence. “This is not the first demonstration of this high approach that our Western counterparts are now taking in the international arena,” he said. “We will take the necessary measures to ensure our security, but our priority and preference is actually dialogue.”

Lavrov also proposed a summit of Arctic Council leaders to be held at some point during Russia’s two-year chairmanship, and said Moscow is eager to boost co-operation.

“We encourage you to maintain and seek consensus in the council to continue constructive co-operation,” Lavrov told Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.