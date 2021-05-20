Darwin Arch is collapsing in the Galapagos Islands due to erosion





The Darwins Arch, the famous rock formation located in the Galapagos Islands, collapsed due to erosion. The Ministry of Environment for Ecuador spread the unfortunate news on social media, posting a photo of the remaining parts of the arch. The top of the arch fell as a result of natural erosion, according to the government agency. Now there are only two pillars. The natural stone bridge is located just a short distance from Darwin Island, named after the English scientist Charles Darwin.

The fall of the Darwins Arch, the attractive natural bridge found less than a mile from the main area of ​​Darwin Island, was reported, a tweet from the ministry read, for Twitters automatic translation. The Darwins arch is made of natural stone that would once have been part of Darwin Island, which is not open for ground visits. Visitors aboard the Galapagos Aggressor III witnessed the collapse. Aggressor Adventures, the company that organizes tours in the area, detailed the moment on Facebook. Unfortunately today, our guests of the Galapagos Aggressor III experienced a once in a lifetime event, the company wrote. This morning at 11:20 a.m. local time, the world-famous Darwin Arch collapsed before their eyes. The Darwins arch has long been considered one of best scuba diving points in the Pacific Ocean. The arch and the island of which it once belonged are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Known to be home to many plant and animal species that inspired Darwin’s theory of evolution, according to a report by CNN. In other words, it is much more than just a place to capture interesting photos on social media. Similar incidents have occurred with other structures around the world. Like when the blue window (yes, that from Game of Thrones) crashed into the sea in 2017. Enjoy these breathtaking places while you can.







