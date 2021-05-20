Morning information May 21: Big budget increase for benefits | 1 NEWS





Bones a budget profit today as we see winners and losers from government spending plans. Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson. Source: Getty Some 370,000 Kiwis will soon get a “little extra” in their pockets with the Government revealing the biggest rise in a generation of benefits in Yesterday’s Budget. Benefits will increase between $ 32 and $ 55 per person per week from next April, including an increase of $ 20 per week for all beneficiaries starting in six weeks. The government is also announcing a $ 1 billion budget allocation for Mori, which includes funding for housing, health and education. The full budget document can be found here, but for those of you with a little less time on hand, 1 NEWS reporter Anna Whyte has summarized her highlights here. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the House yesterday that she is proud of her Budget and focus on leaving no one behind. But national leader Judith Collins criticized the Budget priorities, saying they talked about Labors’ inability to deliver for middle-aged New Zealand. WORKS David Seymour agreed, saying La La Budget has nothing to do with people working for their money. 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay yesterday summed up the 2021 Budget as the Benefits Budget, while Stuff political editor Luke Malpass marked it a middle finger for the National Party and its 1990s legacy of Budget cuts and its defense of union power. Editors Jo Moir say Ardern will be banking in New Zealand side by side with him to do good by children, while NZ Heralds Audrey Young says the government has chose the right time to increase profits, saying the movement now has a wider political acquisition. Sign up to receive the Morning Briefing directly in your inbox here. ACC style scheme for the unemployed In addition to those benefits increases, additional support is also on the way for Kiwis losing their jobs. The government has unveiled an ACC-style unemployment scheme to provide an additional boost to an increasingly precarious job market. The scheme will provide those who lose their jobs up to 80 percent of their income while looking for a new job or skills increase. The government still cannot say how the scheme will work or how much it will cost, with Grant Robertson labeling it as a job in progress. It is expected to be implemented in 2023. Pharmac funding disappointment The government also unveiled its health spending plans yesterday, with $ 4.7 billion increase in health funds over the next four years including half a billion dollars projected just to begin the massive review of the country’s health system. Pharmac is also receiving an additional $ 200 million a year, falling far short of the $ 1 billion activists who had sought to improve access to medicines for those in need. Malcolm Mulholland from Patient Voice Aotearoa told the Finance Minister to have a bloody heart yesterday, saying those waiting for life-saving medicines to be funded are losing hope. He says many of the families he advocates for are now making the decision to leave New Zealand for proper treatment. Findings of epilepsy medications are revealed The debate over drug financing comes after Pharmac admits it failed to properly inform epilepsy patients about a 2019 drug brand change. Six people died over a three-year period after the drug-buying agency switched patients to a new brand of anti-seizure drug, Logem. Chief Prosecutor Deborah Marshall released its revelations about deaths today, saying the evidence does not clearly link brand change to deaths. But, she says, the leaflets that Pharmac gave to patients did not contain enough information about the change. Pharmac has apologized to affected families and says critical people have described the new brand of medicine they continue to take it. However, the patients ‘families and lawyers told RNZ that they were heartbroken, scared and angry after the doctors’ report. Israel’s security cabinet is meeting amid reports a ceasefire agreement with Hamas it has been achieved to end the current violence in Gaza. However, attacks in the region continued as those diplomatic efforts intensified. With the conflict entering its 11th day, the death toll in Gaza has risen to more than 230, including 65 children. Wellington Phoenix, meanwhile, are respectfully urging fans not to bring national flags to home games later this month. The request follows Israeli striker Tomer Hemeds controversial goal celebrations over the weekend. The Maritime Union says the resignation of the Auckland Ports chief executive is the “right result”. Tony Gibson announced yesterday that he will retire from the role in June. His resignation comes nearly two months after a scathing report on port health and safety. Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says he looks forward to the appointment of a new CEO. Other note news this morning: Tackling climate change was another major focus of yesterday’s budget, but spending in that area has disappointed some. – The budget has also set aside about $ 6.6 million over the next four years to keep the Christchurch mosque shutter closed. – The Treasury forecasts that house prices will increase by only 0.9 percent for the year ending in June 2022 compared to an average annual change of 17.3 percent for the period 2021. Health officials continue to urge Kiwis with coronavirus symptoms to be tested after poorer positive results were found in sewage in Wellington, Christchurch, Rotorua and Queenstown. – A victim of knife attacks in recent weeks at a Dunedin supermarket remains in hospital after two others were released from Dunedin Hospital this week. – The BBCs 1995 interview with Princess Diana was obtained using fraudulent behavior, according to an official investigation. Six60 frontman Matthew Walters and fiancé Caren Freeman have welcomed their first child, while Kiwi actor and Riverdale star KJ Apa has revealed he would also become a father. – And the Bay of Abundance has fallen from the throne as the sunniest place in the country, so where has all the sunlight gone this year? Tom Thorpe. Source: Supplied Antarctica made a presentation in yesterday’s Budget, with the Government allocating funds for a major Scott Base redevelopment. Their plans for the frozen continent are expected to create 170 jobs during the construction roof and 700 jobs in total for six years. While fate would have it, Re: was talking to one of those already working at Scott Base chef Tom Thorpe yesterday. He discusses the logistics of living and working in an environment where he can reach -40C outside and answers the question – do you need a refrigerator in Antarctica?

