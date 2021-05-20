Rajiv Saxena is named as the accused in the IFFCO corruption case





In the case involving IFFCO MD, commissions paid by overseas suppliers were transferred to Saxena firms: CBI

Rajiv Saxena, who has been named as the defendant in the case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation against the managing director and chief executive of Farmers Fertilizer Co-operative Limited (IFFCO) and others, is also being investigated in the AgustaWestland case. Accused of facilitating the transfer of return money in the case of the VVIP machete deal, Mr Saxena was brought to India from Dubai aboard a special aircraft in January 2019. He had operated from the UAE for two decades. last. In July 2017, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested his wife Shivani on money laundering charges. In the latest case involving IFFCO Managing Director Awasthi USA, the First Information Report (FIR) states that the accused conspired to fraudulently import trash and raw materials at inflated rates and demand higher subsidies by the government in 2007-2014. Commissions paid by foreign suppliers for Mr. Awasthi and others were diverted through Mr. Saxena’s companies, as alleged. In addition to Mr. Awasthi, his sons Amol and Anupam; former Managing Director Indian Potash Limited (IPL) Pravinder Singh Gahlaut, his son Vivek; Pankaj Jain of Jyoti Group of Companies and Rare Earth Group in Dubai; his brother Sanjay, president of Jyoti Trading Corporation and its vice president AD Singh have been appointed. Mr. Amol, Mr. Anupam and Mr. Vivek are non-resident Indians living in the United States. According to FIR, Mr. Awasthi has served as Managing Director of IFFCO since 1993 and Mr. Gahlaut previously held the IPL position since 1997. The Agency revealed that IFFCO had established its 100% subsidiary called Kisan International Trading FZE in Dubai for the import of fertilizers and raw materials from foreign entities. One such supplier was Uralkali Trading Limited in Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory. Hawala Transfers The agency claims the bills were raised by suppliers in favor of Kisan International Trading at inflated rates in order to cover the bribe money to be paid to Mr Awasthi and Mr Gahlaut. The commissions were transferred through Hawala operators or intermediaries. Mr. Amol, Mr. Anupam and Mr. Vivek were the beneficiaries. Mr. Saxenas Group companies received large commissions from Uralkali Trading Limited, Gulf Marine and Rare Earth Group under the pretext of consulting arrangements. The money was then transferred to brothers Awasthi and Mr. Vivek. To justify the transfers, Mr. Saxena entered into an agreement with Mr. Anupams Africa Strategic Advisory Services. Catalysts Business Solutions (USA) owned by Mr. Amol, Thorn Lock Associates of Mr. Vivek and Terra Firma Commodities DMCC (Dubai) of Mr. Amol and Mr. Vivek, also received commissions from Mr. Saxenas without any real business. Illegal commissions It is alleged that Mr. Saxena and his associates received $ 114.32 million (approximately 5 685 crore) of illegal commissions in the bank accounts of his group companies and the individual accounts of Mr. Pankaj Jain, Mr. Vivek, Mr. Amol and Mr. AD Singh. A total of $ 80.18 million (approximately 481 crore) was channeled through Rare Earth Group and the remaining amount was taken by brothers Awasthi and Mr. Vivek.

