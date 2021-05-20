‘Slow and painstaking work’ – Fred West Mary Bastholm’s suspected victim search in Gloucester | Western Country

Gloucestershire police have released images of the basement of a café that could reveal the remains of a potential victim of serial killer Fred West.

Work to dig the former Pop-In cafe in Gloucester is underway but it is a slow and painstaking process, according to Crime Scene coordinator Martin Cuffe.

15-year-old Mary Bastholm was a waitress there when she disappeared in 1968. Fred West was a regular customer at the time and had done work in the building.

An on-site ITV documentary team, now called Clean Plate Cafe, used ground-breaking radars in the basement and found blue material. Mary was wearing a blue dress and a blue coat and had a blue bag when she disappeared.

Aerial view of the Clean Plate cafe – where a ‘slow and punctual’ investigation is taking place. Credit: without

On May 7, 2021, the Gloucestershire Police were called and used ground-penetrating radar to scan the scene and see if they could confirm what the ITV team had found.

Crime scene coordinator Martin Cuffe said: “It looks at how the waves pass through the ground and the material underground.

“Then it provides a visual representation of this and what you get is basically a chart or a graph showing the contrast zones where the underground anomalies will appear as a very different color or shade to the ground around it.

“Using that technology the ITV film team initially, and then our people, have been able to identify the anomalies they sought to investigate during our time at this address.”

The team identified anomalies in the structure and six gaps. The Senior Investigating Officer then made the decision to dig the basement. Work began on the building on Southgate Street on Wednesday, May 19th.

The first image of the basement of the Clean Plate cafe in Gloucester, which could hold the remains of Mary Bastholm. Credit: Police and Gloucestershire

Martin Cuffe explained the difficulties they faced, with officers crawling on their hands and knees in several places.

He said: “the environment is a very difficult working environment. It is a very narrow space, the ceilings are quite low. We had some concerns about some of the dangers that would occur there, including things like asbestos and air conditioning. .

“We’ve looked at a process to apply there, to ensure that we take a very slow, methodical, meticulous approach to each of the anomalies identified in the basement so that, not only do we make sure to identify anything that is there, but to give us the opportunity to identify any potential for evidence traces or any other evidentiary recoveries that may have to emerge as part of this.

“So part of that is a lot of recording and making a very good visual recording of the scene, as well as 3D laser scanning and all of these things at our disposal. But then there’s very careful digging and removal of each layer, be it some I think the noise of our pneumatic drill was heard as we shattered through the concrete layers ”.

The force sent experts who decided there was no problem with the asbestos in the basement.

Police and forensic officers removing debris from the Clean Plate cafe ready for further examination. Credit: Western Country ITV

He added: “Then taking the subsoil and debris so that it can be examined. All the material that has been taken should undergo a further examination.

“So we have an area where we were examining all that material to make sure nothing was lost during the excavation.

“Then we have a request until we have fully investigated and ruled out any anomaly of being something of interest that would have to hold all that land just in case we had to review it later.

“But it’s just a very slow, punctual job.”

All material from the cafe excavation will be stored until investigators are sure it has extracted all of its evidence. Credit: Western Country ITV

Martin Cuffe said: “SIO has made the direction very clear to us that, at the end of this investigation, we want to be fully satisfied that there is definitely nothing in that basement that we have been missing and so we are making sure to do that, get a lotmethodical approach to everything we do “.

Teamshte brought an extensive team to dig and examine the material.

Martin Cuffe said: “We’ve had teams of archaeologists and anthropologists on site, so some of them are involved in the physical excavation of the anomalies.

Weve then picked up some of our search officers who are involved in the physical maneuvering of any debris and soil that has been dumped, taking it to another location where we have search officers and another anthropologist archaeologist overseeing the examination of this material . ““If at some point they identify something when they are sifted, be it a piece of bone, people on the site will be able to help us identify if it is something of human origin or maybe even if it is of animal origin, or something of simple otherwise

“We’ve also had my team, the Crime Scene department, in place, so if there are things that are not related to human waste, but items that might be of physical interest to the investigation, maybe a property item, then when “They are identified during the site, we can conveniently retrieve the documents, the package holders as well. So we have a very strong process in place.”

Gloucestershire Police want to be 100% sure they will not miss anything on this site. Credit: without

If any remains are found, what then? How can the team prove that they belong to Maria?

Martin Cuffe said: “We can make a direct comparison to any known dental record and then the other option is DNA and we have taken into consideration that we can seek DNA profiling from anything that recovers and can we look to request referral profiles from existing family members in order to try to show that family connection between the two.

Asked if he was sure that once the process was over, he could say if Mary Bastholm was in the cafe, Martin Cuffe said: “The strategy that was being applied to this exam is that, once we are done, we will be over sure she’s not there or we’ll find her. ”