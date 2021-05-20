Sydney News: Treatment sites open for rat killer chemicals, investigation into baby death in Oran Park





Here’s what you need to know this morning. Killer chemical spread of mice Twenty cities in NSW will host grain treatment sites to distribute bromadioline poison to farmers affected by mouse plague. The state government has secured 5,000 gallons of chemicals from inside Australia, and a large shipment is on the way from abroad. Places include Dubbo, Tamworth, Moree and Wagga Wagga. Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall says the sites can be mobilized within approval days and farmers will be able to treat their grains with free-killing rat chemicals. Mr Marshall said the poison would only be handled by Local Land Services (LLS) staff in order to manage any potential hazards posed to non-target species. The little boy dies Emergency services responded to reports regarding the baby’s well-being in Oran Park just before 5 p.m. ( News ABC An investigation is under way into the death of a young boy in southwestern Sydney yesterday afternoon. Emergency services responded to reports regarding the baby’s well-being in Oran Park shortly before 5 p.m. Police found a four-month-old boy unconscious and unresponsive. The baby was given the CPR scene by paramedics before being taken to the hospital, but could not be resuscitated. The baby’s mother was arrested at the scene and is currently awaiting a mental health assessment. Using Taser ends with a robbery charge A man has been charged while a second remains under police guard at the hospital following a robbery in Camperdown in the inner west of Sydney. Police say two men allegedly threatened the occupant of a house on Pyrmont Bridge Road with a knife shortly before 8 p.m. Officials said a tester was used on the 21-year-old before security of the building was alerted and he intervened. Two men, aged 24, were thrown from the first-floor balcony and arrested. Oxford Road Repair The proposed changes to Oxford Street could revive the county overnight economy. ( Supplied: Lord Mayor Clover Moore Sydney LordMayor Clover Moore says the proposed changes to Sydney Oxford Road planning rules will breathe new life into the district. Ms Moore says the draft changes include raising the height of buildings between Surrey Hills in Paddington, to allow for two additional floors. The council estimates that the proposed changes will unlock more than 42,000 square feet of work floor space along with new creative and cultural spaces. Sydney city councilors have unanimously approved a decision on plans to go on public display this week.

