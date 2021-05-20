UK Covid Variant Cases More Than Doubled per week





The number of cases in the UK of a disturbing variant of the coronavirus from India doubled in a second week as authorities also monitor a new mutation of the virus, adding new suspicions to UK plans to completely unlock the economy. Health officials have now uncovered 3,424 cases of variant B1.617.2, also known as VOC-21APR-02, England Public Health said in a statement on Thursday. That’s from 1,313 last week, and 520 a week ago. They are also investigating a mutation called VUI-21MAY-01, with 49 cases recorded so far. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week that it was “Concerned” about the Indian version and warned that it could affect the country’s plans to reopen the remaining parts of the economy from the June 21 blockade. These concerns prompted authorities to change the country’s vaccination program, shortening the dose gap. And although phase 3 of government the reopening plan continued on monday, the rapid spread of the new variant remains a cause for concern. “As we begin to return to normal life, it is very important that we do not become complacent,” Health Insurance Agency Chief Executive Jenny Harries said in a PHE statement. “We all need to stay accountable and vigilant.” More from However, ministers and officials this week have taken an increasingly optimistic tone, with the prime minister saying on Wednesday that he has “growing confidence” that vaccines are working against all variants of the coronavirus. More than 70% of adults in the UK have now had at least one dose of the vaccine, making the country program one of the most advanced in the world. Most of the 49 cases of the new variant under investigation are in Yorkshire and Humber, in Northern England, according to PHE. “There is currently no evidence that this variant causes more serious illness or makes currently deployed vaccines less effective,” she said. On Monday, international holidays were allowed again, and pubs and restaurants were allowed to serve customers inside. The government has said that the final stage of reopening – which will be on June 21 earlier – depends on the evolution of the virus. Government scientists are trying to determine how much more transmissible it is than the rapidly spreading Kent variant that led to the country’s third blockade in January. – With the help of Emily Ashton Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

