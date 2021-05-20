40,300 requests from Center, states for user data in July-December: Facebook





Leading social networking Facebook on Thursday said it had received up to 40,300 requests from governments in India for some form of user data between July and December 2020. Of those, 37,865 were legal requests. Overall, at 52 percent of government requests, there was some data produced, Facebook said in its latest Transparency Report. During those six months, Facebook restricted access to content 944 times based on various government requirements and local laws, as applicable, compared to 824 times restricted content during January-June 2020. We restricted access to India for 878 items in response to instructions from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for violation of Article 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000, including content against state security and public order. Of these, 10 were temporarily restricted. We also restricted access to 54 articles in line with court orders, the US-based social networking site said in the report. Facebook did not specify in its instructions who blocked the rest of the content 12 times. States and the central government requested data from 62,754 users or accounts during this period and also made 4,400 requests for data storage from 8,530 user accounts. The number of requests made in this quarter was almost 13 percent higher than the number of requests made by governments between January and June 2020. In addition to the usual requests made by the Indian government and its agencies, Facebook also restricted access to 12 pages and profiles which were supportive of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in India as well as globally. While we respect the law in the countries where we operate, we strongly oppose extraterritorial legal requirements such as what results in these restrictions and have actively pursued all options to appeal the order, the company said. The number of requests made by states and central government in India has been growing steadily since 2013. Between January and June 2013, the government had made approximately 3,250 requests, which more than increased tenfold to 35,600 requests in the period corresponding to 2020.

