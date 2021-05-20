Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday

The last:

A reverse view of COVID-19 in the neighboring provinces of Manitoba and Ontario on Thursday highlights the clear nature of the ongoing battle against the virus and its variants.

On Thursday, Manitoba reported 603 new coronavirus cases a one-day record and three additional deaths.

The provincial probability rate was 13.8 percent, from 13.5 the day before. This rate rose to 15.3 percent in Winnipeg, from 15.1.

“I think we are in the darkest days,” Prime Minister Brian Pallistersaid told an Enjtennews conference, hours before health officials introduced new restrictions that would take effect before the long weekend.

“We have suffered through this pandemic because we cannot unite. We have to suffer a little more to be able to turn this curve upside down.”

Chief of the Province of Public Health Dr. Brent Roussinan announced Thursday that Manitobans will be barred from meeting outdoors with people from outside their home and that only one person per family will be allowed to enter a business at a given time.

Rousin said it is critical that Manitobans follow public health orders and leave their homes only for essential reasons.

Meanwhile, science advisers in Ontario said Thursday that maintaining some public health restrictions until mid-June and continued progress on vaccinations will ensure the province has a “good summer”.

The findings come in new projections released today by Ontario’s COVID-19 Table Advisory Table.

The group says COVID-19 cases, positivity levels and hospitalizations are declining due to public health measures, which include an order to stay home and close schools for personal learning.

Ontario on Thursday reported 2,400 new cases of additional COVID-19 and 27 deaths. Hospital admissions stood at 1,320, the province announced, with 721 people in intensive care.

The province also unveiled a three-step reopening plan that will remove public health restrictions based on vaccination rates and other indicators starting in mid-June.

The province also said it would reopen outdoor recreation facilities on Saturday with some restrictions.

Prime Minister Doug Ford says the province may gradually begin to ease restrictions because COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are falling as vaccination rates rise.

“This has to be done slowly and very carefully,” Ford said. “That’s the only way it will work.”

What is happening in Canada around the world

As of 3:55 p.m. ET Thursday, Canada had reported 1,346,276 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 61,293 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 25,104.

INQuebec, health officials reported 662 new cases and eight additional deaths on Thursday.

Quebec school students between the ages of 12 and 17 will be taken by bus to vaccination centers or given school shots over two weeks in June, the state health minister said Thursday.

Beyond the North, Nunavut on Thursday reported two new cases of COVID-19 while Northwestern territories did not report any. Health officials atYukon have not yet provided updates for the day.

Four new cases were reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, as New Brunswickreported seven andNew Scotland reported 65. An update was not expected from Prince Edward Island, which reported five new cases Wednesday.

In the Prairie provinces on Thursday,Saskatchewanreported 146 new cases and no additional deaths while Alberta reported 812 new cases and four additional deaths.

Health officials at British Columbia reported 357 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and three additional deaths.

What is happening around the world

As of early Thursday afternoon, more than 165 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a US-based Johns Hopkins University follow-up chart. The number of global deaths reported was more than 3.4 million.

INEurope, Spain will allow people under 60 with the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine to receive their second inoculation with vaccines from AstraZeneca or Pfizer.

The European Union health commissioner said on Thursday he was looking at summer with optimism as COVID-19 vaccines picked up speed.

“Over 20 million vaccines are happening every week in the EU, compared to several hundred thousand a week in January,” Stella Kyriakides told a news conference.

Also Thursday, the EU reached an agreement on COVID-19 certificates created to open up tourism to the 27-nation bloc this summer as a rapid vaccination allows widespread relief of coronavirus restrictions.

INAfrica, The UN Security Council is calling for accelerated availability of coronavirus vaccines for Africa, expressing concern that the continent has received only about two percent of all vaccines administered globally.

The Central African Republic, one of the last countries in the world to receive COVID-19 vaccines, launched its immunization campaign on Thursday.

The government received 80,000 doses of AstraZeneca from COVAX and began vaccinating health workers, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. Representatives of the country’s World Health Organization, a second shipment of vaccines will follow the country to nearly six million people.

Egypt will extend measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, including the early closure of stores, until the end of May.

INAmericas, Brazil ‘s health minister said he had spoken to Moderna about buying its vaccine as the country struggles for shots from manufacturers passed last year.

INAsia-Pacificregion, Philippine officials have been ordered not to disclose in advance the brands of COVID-19 vaccines to be administered at immunization sites after those offering Pfizer newcomer shots drew large crowds in what could be an indication of public preference for western vaccines.

Taiwan’s worst outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic rose on Thursday, with 63 troubling new cases not having a clear link to existing cases.

The island raised the alert level this week, banning indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people. Schools are closed for two weeks, and many people are working from home.

INMiddle East, Dubai Airports chief executive urged rich nations to better help poorer countries access COVID-19 vaccines, saying global travel was unlikely to reach previous heights without most people being vaccinated.

