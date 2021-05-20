Prince William criticizes BBC after report finds ‘fraudulent’ methods used to secure interview with Diana





The Duke’s comments come after the BBC offered an unconditional apology over the controversial 1995 interview with BBC journalist Martin Bashir with Diana, in which she detailed the breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles. An investigation had found that he used “fraudulent” methods to secure the historical interview.

Duke also accused the BBC of commercializing a “false confession” about his mother.

“But what saddens me the most is whether the BBC would have investigated properly complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known she had been deceived. “She was failed not only by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way instead of asking tough questions,” he said.

“It is my firm view that this Panorama program has no legitimacy and should never be broadcast again. It effectively established a false narrative, which, for more than a quarter of a century, has been commercialized by the BBC and others.”

The original interview aired on Panorama, which is still airing, and showed a documentary about Thursday’s controversy. William’s brother – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – issued an equally exciting statement after the report, saying, “The effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices eventually took his life.” Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have waged their battles against British tabloids in court. “For those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for having it. This is the first step towards justice and truth. However, what worries me deeply is that practices like these and even worse are still prevalent today. “Then, and now bigger than an outlet, a network or a publication,” he said. “Our mother lost her life because of this and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone and maintain the dignity with which she lived her life. Let us remember who she was and what she stood for.” BBC makes a ‘full and unconditional apology’ BBC Director-General Tim Davie said on Thursday that the interview “fell far short of what audiences are entitled to expect”. “While the BBC cannot turn the clock back a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers it today,” Davie said. Bashir responded in a statement Thursday that it was “sad” the controversy was “allowed to overshadow the princess’s bold decision to tell her story”, according to the PA Media news agency. Bashir resigned from his role as the BBC’s religion editor last week, citing health reasons. The reporter apologized Thursday for using fake bank statements, but said they had no bearing on Diana’s decision to attend the interview. “It was a stupid thing to do and it was an action I deeply regret,” Bashir said in a statement. “But I stand absolutely by the evidence I gave a quarter of a century ago, and again later.” “I also reiterate that the bank statements had nothing to do with Princess Diana’s personal choice to participate in the interview.” Bashir added that he remained proud of the interview. Dyson’s report comes at a very volatile moment for the BBC, which is a public broadcasting giant but increasingly under pressure from politicians. His publicly funded model faces growing scrutiny from the government, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. What did the report reveal? The report was commissioned by the BBC and written by retired High Court Judge Lord Dyson. He revealed that Bashir had told Diana’s brother Charles Spencer fake bank statements, which “deceived him and pushed him to arrange a meeting with Princess Diana”. “By gaining access to Princess Diana in this way, Mr Bashir was able to persuade her to agree to give the interview,” the report notes, adding that the conduct was contrary to BBC guidelines. Bashir has long been accused of using forged documents suggesting the palace staff was working against Princess Diana and was being paid to spy on her, CNN anchor and Max Foster correspondent have previously reported. Matt Wiessler, a former graphic designer for the BBC, said he mocked the bank’s false statements after Bashir addressed him. The new report notes that Wiessler was concerned that he “might have played a role in receiving the interview fraudulently” and raised his concerns with the BBC shortly after the interview was broadcast. The report says Wiessler is not facing any criticism of the commission’s acceptance and describes him as “a completely reputable graphic designer” who worked independently for the BBC. The broadcaster launched an internal investigation in 1996 and concluded that the documents were forged but played no role in Diana’s decision to attend the interview. Bashir initially claimed he had not shown the documents to anyone, but admitted otherwise in March 1996, Dyson found out. The report is critical of both Bashir’s conduct and the way the BBC investigated the 1996 investigation. He concludes that “without justification” the BBC “covered … facts as it had been able to substantiate how Mr Bashir secured the interview.” Dyson added that the BBC also “failed to mention the issue at all in any news program and thus did not achieve the high standards of integrity and transparency that are its hallmarks”. Former BBC director Tony Hall, who was in charge of current news and issues at the time of the controversy, said on Thursday that it was “wrong to give Martin Bashir the benefit of the doubt”, according to PA Media. The 1995 interview was a seismic moment in British public life. During the event, Diana told Bashir that there were “three of us” in her marriage to Charles, referring to Camilla Parker Bowles, whom the heir to the throne would later marry. Buckingham Palace was blinded by the interview and thrown into crisis by Diana’s comments, which shed a rare light on the royal family’s internal work.

