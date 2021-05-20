Canadian court finds Iran responsible for downed Ukrainian plane





A court in the Canadian province of Ontario ruled Thursday that Iran owes damages to families who sued after the Iranian Revolutionary Guards shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane in January 2020, shortly after taking off from Tehran. The Supreme Court of Justice in Ontario found that “in a balance of probability” the rocket attack was a deliberate act of terrorism, based largely on written evidence provided by lawyers representing the families of some of the victims. Iran did not defend itself in court. Phone calls and an email to the Washington office dealing with consular affairs for Iranians in Canada were not immediately answered. Up to 138 of the 176 people killed during the flight had links to Canada. The judge did not decide on the damages, which will be addressed at a future hearing. When it first appeared, the lawsuit sought at least $ 1.5 billion C ($ 1.2 billion) in compensation. The Iranian government has said the plane crash was a “catastrophic mistake” by forces on high alert during a confrontation with the United States. Foreign states are not usually within the jurisdiction of Canadian courts, but a 2012 Canadian law limited that immunity to countries listed as “supporters of foreign states of terrorism,” including Iran. Canada has no formal diplomatic relations with Iran and the claim of damages is likely to be long and complex, but it has been done before. The trial names Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the top commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and others. Mark Arnold, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, has represented clients in other lawsuits against Iran, including a 2017 ruling that led to the seizure of some Iranian assets in Canada. ($ 1 = C $ 1.2054) Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

