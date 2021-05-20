International
The Coast Guard to protect you, the Palace tells fishermen amid China’s ban
MANILA, Philippines Malacaang on Thursday told local fishermen to continue ventures in their traditional fishing grounds, assuring them of the protection of the Philippine Coast Guard after China imposed a fishing ban on the South China Sea covering areas within the exclusive economic zone of country.
Just stay in our traditional fishing areas and the Philippine Coast Guard is there to protect the interests of our fishermen, said presidential spokesman Harry Roque, adding that the Chinas fishing ban cannot be imposed in the Philippines.
“There is no extraterrestrial application of foreign law,” Roque told a news conference.
The Department of Foreign Affairs has launched a diplomatic protest against the ban imposed by Beijing, which lasts until August 16 and covers the waters north of the 12th parallel and two of the 12 fisheries management areas in the Philippines.
These include the waters surrounding Antique, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite and Batangas.
The ban also covers the waters west of Palawans Busuanga Island as far north as the Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, the site of a 2012 dispute between Chinese and Philippine vessels.
The protest comes after Manila’s opposition to the continued presence of Chinese militia ships on the Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef. She appeared as the administration criticized criticism that President Duterte continued to be lenient with China. He recently noted that China had seized control of the Western Philippine Sea and that the 2016 arbitral tribunal victory, overturning Beijing’s claims to the South China Sea was a piece of paper.
Biazon: Call NSC
The controversy prompted former Senator Rodolfo Biazon on Wednesday to call on the National Security Council (NSC) to address the countries’ confusing stance on the issue.
But Roque denied there was anything unclear in the administration’s position, saying the confusion over the Western Philippine Sea issue was due to politicization by Presidents’ critics.
First, there is nothing confusing about the President’s stay in the Western Philippine Sea. Issues that could not be agreed upon would be set aside and issues that could be pursued would be pursued, such as trade and business. But we (will not) give up our territory and stand by and defend our national sovereignty and our sovereign rights, he said.
Regarding the NSC call, Roque said the President could consult informally with former chief executives and other personalities.
(I) if necessary, he is considering inviting former presidents and other personalities to a meeting to discuss the issue. His experience with the NSC is that no resolution was reached there, so why would he do it [convene it] when this can be done through informal consultations, the Palace official said.
Read Next
Subscribe to ASK MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and other 70+ headlines, share up to 5 devices, listen to news, download as early as 4 a.m., and share social media articles. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints or questions, contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]