The Coast Guard to protect you, the Palace tells fishermen amid China’s ban

MANILA, Philippines Malacaang on Thursday told local fishermen to continue ventures in their traditional fishing grounds, assuring them of the protection of the Philippine Coast Guard after China imposed a fishing ban on the South China Sea covering areas within the exclusive economic zone of country.

Just stay in our traditional fishing areas and the Philippine Coast Guard is there to protect the interests of our fishermen, said presidential spokesman Harry Roque, adding that the Chinas fishing ban cannot be imposed in the Philippines.

“There is no extraterrestrial application of foreign law,” Roque told a news conference.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has launched a diplomatic protest against the ban imposed by Beijing, which lasts until August 16 and covers the waters north of the 12th parallel and two of the 12 fisheries management areas in the Philippines.

These include the waters surrounding Antique, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite and Batangas.

The ban also covers the waters west of Palawans Busuanga Island as far north as the Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, the site of a 2012 dispute between Chinese and Philippine vessels.

The protest comes after Manila’s opposition to the continued presence of Chinese militia ships on the Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef. She appeared as the administration criticized criticism that President Duterte continued to be lenient with China. He recently noted that China had seized control of the Western Philippine Sea and that the 2016 arbitral tribunal victory, overturning Beijing’s claims to the South China Sea was a piece of paper.

Biazon: Call NSC

The controversy prompted former Senator Rodolfo Biazon on Wednesday to call on the National Security Council (NSC) to address the countries’ confusing stance on the issue.

But Roque denied there was anything unclear in the administration’s position, saying the confusion over the Western Philippine Sea issue was due to politicization by Presidents’ critics.

First, there is nothing confusing about the President’s stay in the Western Philippine Sea. Issues that could not be agreed upon would be set aside and issues that could be pursued would be pursued, such as trade and business. But we (will not) give up our territory and stand by and defend our national sovereignty and our sovereign rights, he said.

Regarding the NSC call, Roque said the President could consult informally with former chief executives and other personalities.

(I) if necessary, he is considering inviting former presidents and other personalities to a meeting to discuss the issue. His experience with the NSC is that no resolution was reached there, so why would he do it [convene it] when this can be done through informal consultations, the Palace official said.

