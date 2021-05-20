Shangri-La Dialogue Canceled Due to Global Virus Situation, Singapore News & Top Stories

The Shangri-La dialogue scheduled for June 4th to 5th in the Republic has been canceled, the event organizers announced yesterday.

A spokesman for the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said it was “with regret and sadness” that the security summit had to be canceled.

It was previously announced that the dialogue would be a completely personal event held inside a bubble at the Shangri-La Hotel.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had confirmed his participation, while Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had been invited to chair the event as keynote speaker.

“Unfortunately, the global Covid-19 situation has recently deteriorated, in part due to the rise of new Covid infectious variants,” the IISS spokesman said.

“In Singapore, there has been an increase in local cases, new restrictions have recently been introduced and the prospect of further tightening cannot be ruled out – all create uncertainty. Taken together, all these different factors mean that keeping a personal person The Shangri-La Dialogue has become uninhabitable this year “.

A Defense Ministry spokesman said he supported the decision to cancel the dialogue “due to ongoing uncertainties surrounding the global and local situation Covid-19”.

Singaporean Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen posted on Facebook that earlier this year, IISS and Mindef had been “quietly optimistic” that control measures and mass vaccinations in progress in many countries would allow a physical meeting in the Republic next month.

Regarding the cancellation, he said that although it was unfortunate, “it is the responsible course, with the health and safety of the local community and participants as the main considerations”.

Recently Monday, the IISS reaffirmed its intention to continue the dialogue, on the eve of the World Economic Forum that canceled its special annual meeting scheduled to be held in Singapore in August.

The think tank had said the same thing after an increase in local infections was reported last week.

Yesterday, the IISS spokesman noted that a “wide range” of defense ministers, senior officials, corporate leaders and influential strategists from Asia, North America, the Middle East and Europe had confirmed their participation.

Dr Ng said Singapore was outraged by the positive responses to the invitations, especially from Mr Suga and many defense ministers.

“Their commitment to being here in Singapore physically reflected the strong desire to have a meaningful dialogue to deal with the pressing transnational security issues facing us all,” he wrote.

“The cancellation of the Shangri-La Dialogue in no way reflects any diminished commitment to dialogue and commitment to promote peace and stability in Asia and beyond.

“Rather, it is another example of how Covid-19 has disrupted normalcy, in all aspects of our lives and social discourse. We will find alternative and safer ways to these important goals.”

An IISS spokesman said the institute would plan to return to full personal dialogue by the middle of next year.

The cancellation of the Shangri-La Dialogue and the World Economic Forum leaves the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, scheduled for November 16-19, as the only signing event on the Singapore calendar this year.

If it continues, the conference will bring together government leaders and top businessmen from around the world – including Tesla CEO Elon Musk – to discuss the day’s global challenges.