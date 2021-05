Climate change is the leading cause of young people displaced within the country rather than war three times, and last year worldwide set record high figures. According to Guardian, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) exceeded at least 55 million, Norwegian Refugee Councils Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC) found in a report. The year 2020 was hotter than 2019, putting an additional 5 million people out of their homes due to the weather conditions that create disasters. America is changing faster than ever! Add America Change to yours Facebook or Tweet food to stay on top of the news. The number of new relocations in 2020 reached 40 million, of which 30 million were relocated due to floods, storms and fires. About 9.8 million were due to conflict and violence. Particularly disturbing is that these high figures were recorded against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, when movement restrictions hampered data collection and fewer people sought emergency shelter for fear of infection, IDMC director Alexandra Bilak said Today’s displacement crises come from many interrelated factors, including climate and environmental change, protracted conflicts, and political instability. In a world made more fragile by the Covid-19 pandemic, sustained political will and investment in local property solutions will be more important than ever, she added. What IDMC is sure of is that there are twice as many people displaced as interned as refugees, a rate that is the highest ever. In low- and middle-income countries, about 20 million IDPs were children under the age of 15, and the elderly, aged 65 and over, accounted for 2.6 million. Every year, millions of people are forced to flee their homes due to conflict and violence. Disasters and the effects of climate change regularly cause new and secondary displacement, undermining the safety and well-being of people, the IDMC report said. The rate of worldwide displacement is increasing, and most of it is happening within countries. Afghanistan, 1.1. million people; India, 929,000 people; and Pakistan, 806,000, are the top three countries leading in disaster-driven IDPs. Slightly more than 30 percent of new IDPs by 2020 came from East Asia and the Pacific region, barely crossing Sub-Saharan Africa, which recorded 27.4 percent. READ MORE ST STORIES FROM AMERICA CHANGE $ 15 billion TRUMPS BORDER WALL is easily beaten by $ 5 scales SOUTHERN SUNDANESI REFUGJI RETURNS HIGH PARVROJN NO LOJ T NEW RE TARK WATCHED VIDEO HOW WAS IBMS WATSON FIGHT AGAINST HUMAN TRAFFICKING?



WHERE WILL YOU GO WHEN THE CLIMBING SUBNET RAISES YOUR TOWN? This map shows you







