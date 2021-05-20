Apple employees call for the company to support the Palestinians with an internal letter





Apple employees are circulating an internal letter urging Tim Cook to submit a statement supporting the Palestinian people. Nearly 1,000 workers have signed up. The writers, who are part of the Apple Muslim Association, specifically ask the company to recognize that millions of Palestinians are currently suffering under an illegal occupation. The move comes in the wake of the deadly Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza, which has killed approximately 227 people, including at least 63 children. On Thursday, the Israeli government approved a unilateral ceasefire. Members of the Muslim Association of Apple, an official group of employees, say they were inspired to write the note after the company failed to issue a statement condemning the violence against Palestinians. We are disappointed and disappointed because once again, many of those in positions of power and influence … either choose to remain silent or issue ineffective statements on both sides about the Palestinian situation, they write. Historically, the company has not been quick to express solidarity with Muslim employees or support Muslim causes, according to a current workshop. (Tim Cook was, however, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump’s Muslim ban). The letter was sent on Monday. Apple has not responded yet. Discussions about domestic violence were dominated by pro-Zionist voices, sources said, with Muslim workers and allies trying unsuccessfully to turn the talks toward the plight of Palestinians and Apple Muslim workers. The news comes two days after a group of Jewish employees at Google issued a statement calling on the company to defend its anti-Zionist speech. Google employees also demanded that the company review its business contracts to ensure that they do not allow Israeli violations of Palestinian rights. On May 12, LIPS published another internal letter from Apple employees, requesting an investigation into the employment of Antonio Garca Martnez, author of the controversial book Chaos monkeys. Shortly after publication, Martnez was fired. Here is the full text of the letter: Apple did not immediately respond to a request from LIPS.

