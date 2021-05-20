Guelph Secure Medication Supply Program Receives $ 1.1 Million in Federal Funding – Guelph





A Guelph program that prescribes opioids to an individual with complex addictions has received $ 1.1 million from the federal government. Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield made that announcement Thursday during a virtual press conference. The Safer Supply pilot program is run by the Guelph Community Health Center and sees a doctor or nurse prescribe pure opioids for addicted people while providing uncontrolled services. Read more: The federal government to fund the safest drug supply project in Peterborough There are now only 10 participants, but with funding through the Canada Substance Use and Addiction Program, it can reach up to 150 people. “People in Guelph are dying in record numbers,” said Melissa Kwiatkowski, CHC Guelph’s primary health director. The story goes down the ad “We know that the uncertainty brought about by COVID-19 has contributed to increased substance use and isolation, making our existing crisis much worse.” According to CHC Guelph, there was a 260 percent increase in the number of suspected substance-related deaths between April 2020 and March 2021. “Opioids and other substances are usually trafficked on the road and have unstable strength and purity,” Guelph CHEL said in a press release. “If people who use drugs lose access to their usual supplier, they can buy substances with unknown potency, or replace their usual substance with an alternative, putting themselves at higher risk of overdose and death. . “ Trends Radio host starts storm after being told to “shut up” over Demi Lovato pronouns

Ontario reports 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths The Safer Supply Program started in 2020 and is run by a clinical advisory council that includes physicians and pharmacists. It is intended for those addicted to opioids who have been unsuccessful in other treatment programs.















1:44

The safest medicine supply pilot program coming to Peterborough





The safest medicine supply pilot program coming to Peterborough

This is another important tool for reducing damage to our toolbox and will save lives, said Dr. Dorothy Bakker, a physician on the clinical program advisory team. The story goes down the ad Read more: The other health crisis that parents say should be treated urgently like COVID-19 “We know that when someone struggling with complex opioid addiction has sustained access to safer, prescribed substances, it reduces the need to engage in behaviors related to the illicit drug market and in many in some cases, they are able to regain control during their lifetime. ” Guelph’s CHEL added that the research supports that safer supply programs in other communities also lead to lower rates of infectious diseases, fewer homeless people, increased employment and lower crime rates. #opioid the crisis is real, and expanding the safest supply from 10 to 150 individuals will save lives in the country and reduce harm by meeting people where they are careful to care for. – Lloyd Longfield (@LloydLongfield) May 20, 2021 © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos