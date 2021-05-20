Biden administration proposes a global minimum tax of at least 15%





The Biden administration is proposing a global minimum tax of at least 15% as it seeks to level the playing field and stop what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called the “race to the end”. However, the Treasury Department said 15% is just the starting point and they will put pressure on this rate to be higher. The initial proposal comes as officials with the Tax Policy Treasury Office attended meetings with officials from 24 nations over the past two days as part of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s international tax negotiations. Treasury Department officials said the administration was “angry” at receiving its proposal. A comprehensive agreement to set a global minimum tax is one of the provisions in the administration’s Made in America Tax Plan, which includes a series of tax provisions that, if implemented, would cover the cost of the president’s package by more than $ 2 trillion. infrastructure dollars, known as the American Work Plan. A global minimum tax set at 15% would be lower than what the Biden administration is pushing for as a new U.S. corporate tax rate and what it has proposed as the minimum tax for multinational corporations in the US .US. As part of his tax plan, the president has called for raising the corporate tax rate to 28%, from its current 21%. With the increase, officials have argued that it would return the rate to historical rates while keeping it below the 35% rate that was in effect before President Trump approved tax cuts in 2017. At the same time, the proposal calls for raising the corporate minimum tax US multinationals from 10.5% to 21%, which would be calculated on a country-by-country basis. Speaking last month, Yellen said the introduction of a new global minimum tax would ensure the global economy thrives on a more equitable playing field and can boost innovation and growth. Trend news The Treasury Department said during this week’s negotiations, it expressed their belief that they need to create an environment where countries work together to maintain their tax bases and ensure the system is fair. He said the current global tax rate – set at virtually zero percent – undermines countries’ ability to raise the revenue needed to make critical investments. According to the Tax Foundation, the average corporate tax rate in 177 different jurisdictions in 2020 was just under 24%.

