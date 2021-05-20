HYDROVISION International has been postponed until September 21-23, 2021 in Spokane, Washington





TRUMBULL, Links., May 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / –In the light of the ongoing pandemic and State of Washington reopening progression slower than expected, HIDROVISION International is pushed to September 21-23, 2021 IN Spokane, Washington. “After talking to our customers, concerns were expressed about international travel bans, as well as many SH.BA Enterprise travel restrictions are in effect during the summer. As a result, with industry support, we think it would serve best “Our community of hydropower plants and dams will personally push HYDROVISION International 2021 until this autumn,” he said. Desiree Hanson, Executive Vice President of Clarion Events. “More people will be vaccinated, and with the excellent support of the energy producer from the northwest region already, including our Avista Reception Services and Chelan PUD, we are confident that September 21-23, 2021 dates will result in increased participation, allowing us to offer a fantastic HYDROVISION International in person in 2021 at Spokane for the hydropower industry! he added Leah Steinhardt, Director of Hydro Energy Portfolio Clarion. “Furthermore, for those who are unable to join us in person in September, we are offering a Virtual Ticket that allows digital access to our main session, which includes Jason Thackston, SVP of Energy Resources for Avista, Executive Roundtable Services and four of our most popular sessions. “To learn more and to register visit hidroevent.com . “As always, we remain committed to our current customers as well as future needs and to provide experiences to best meet those needs. With the onset of the pandemic, the hydropower industry expressed its need to learn, network and sourcing new solutions to support ongoing operations.To meet this need, at July 2020 we launched HYDRO +, a series of virtual events, ideal for those looking for perspective and discussion on current and future issues affecting the hydropower and dam markets, ”Hanson said. HYDRO + series year-round community, which currently has over 1,500 members, includes virtual experiences, timely content and educational sessions available both directly and on demand, peer networking, demonstrations of manufacturers’ products and services, and matchmaking assistance between decision makers and vendors. Upcoming events will take place May 20, 2021 focusing on New Development, June 17, 2021 focusing on Market Trends, July 27, 2021 focusing on the Bearings Battle and will continue every month during 2021. More details can be found at hydroplusseries.com/schedule/. The Clarion Energy team will continue to be in touch with all exhibitors, sponsors, speakers and attendees to answer any questions. There will be further communication with these groups over the coming days and weeks to facilitate a smooth transition and prepare for the postponement. September 2021. Circle:

HYDROVISION International is the largest gathering of hydropower professionals worldwide that highlights perspectives on the role of hydropower, explores issues affecting hydropower, and helps participants develop a vision to meet the challenges and ensure sustainability. future of the hydropower plant. Visit hidroevent.comfor more information. Organized by Clarion Energy, which is part of Clarion Events. With over 30 events covering the oil, gas, energy and power sectors, Clarion Energy is one of Clarion’s largest portfolios. Learn more here: clarification- energy.com

SOURCE Events for Clarion Similar links www.clarionevents.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos