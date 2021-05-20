



MEMFIS, Tenn., May 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / – International Document(NYSE: IP) today announced the launch of the Signature Pro Bono Initiative, marking a milestone for the legal community in Tennessee and for individuals living in sub-state communities. As part of the Tennessee Pro Bono Services Alliance, this initiative will help ensure equal justice. Tennessee residents focusing specifically on relocation, restoration of voter rights, and patent restoration. The International Document is honored to partner with the following organizations for this initiative: Butler Snow LLP; Bass, Berry & Sims PLC; Memphis Area Legal Services; AND City Only. More than 130 lawyers and paraprofessionalists attended the launch of the initiative’s virtual event today. Now, the company and its initiative allies are asking lawyers across the state to volunteer their time and knowledge to help raise awareness of these issues, to advocate on behalf of individuals in the criminal justice system, and to address basic causes that prevent equal justice for all residents in Tennessee. “This initiative will help address issues within our criminal justice system that prevent our fellow citizens from moving forward and becoming responsible and productive citizens,” he said. Sharon R. Ryan, Senior Vice President, Adviser General, International Affairs. “We are excited to partner with these amazing organizations and challenge others across the state to join our efforts. Through our work we can advocate for change that will improve the lives of everyone in and around our communities.” all our great state. “ If you are a member of the legal community and would like to help, please contact us Susan Mills at International Paper, email address: [email protected] or call (901) 419-7160. About the International Letter International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global manufacturer of packaging based on fiber, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa AND Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods and enable trade worldwide; pulp for diapers, tissues and other personal hygiene products that promote health and well-being; and works that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 clients in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $ 21 billion. For more information about International Letter, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com. About Butler Snow LLP Butler Snow LLPis a full-service law firm with nearly 400 lawyers working together in a network of more than 25 offices in United States, Europe AND Asia. Ranked as a leading customer relations firm and one of the top 100 American law firms in the BTI Power Rankings, Butler Snow is recognized as one of the country’s leading law firms for customer service. For more information, visit www.butlersnow.comor follow the firm on Twitter @Butler_Snow. About Bass, Berry & Sims PLC With more than 280 attorneys representing numerous publicly traded companies and Fortune 500 businesses, Bass, Berry & Sims has been involved in some of the biggest and most important litigation cases, investigations and business transactions in place. For more information, visit www.bassberry.com. About Memphis Area Legal Services Founded in 1968, the Memphis Area Legal Services (MALS) is a leading provider of free legal aid through counsel and counsel, judicial and administrative representation, and community education and communication for vulnerable residents in Shelby, Fayette, Tipton AND Lauderdale circles. For more information, visit malsi.org. About Just City Just City was founded in 2015. Its mission is to transform local criminal justice policy and practice to ensure it is fair to all people regardless of wealth, race or ethnicity. Learn more atjustcity.org. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-launches-signature-pro-bono-initiative-301296336.html SOURCE International Letter







