Ashville ‘s Go-Kot featured on ABCs World News Tonight The Clair Times





Ashvilles Go-Kot recently appeared on ABCs World News Tonight tonight with David Muir in his segment, Essentials for Camping by Made in America Companies. The segment included a man from Wisconsin who bought one of the cot in the 1980s and still uses it today. The company was founded in 1978 and says its mission statement is to produce the most stable cot on the market. The segment also included owner Teresa Downing, who is an Air Force veteran after serving 20 years. Her husband also served for nine. Go-Kot manufactures its products and sources its materials in the United States. According to Downing, the fabrics come from Florida, California and New Jersey while the equipment comes from a vendor in California. Downing has owned the brand for four years now. She told the Times that she and her husband clashed with Go-Kot while looking to pursue a business as the original owner was getting ready to retire. We just fell for the opportunity to buy an amazing brand, Downing said. She added that she was not looking to make and sell cot specifically, but rather a product that is simply made by Americans. We feel like no more products are made here in America, Downing said. My husband has always said that we have to produce something here in America, I do not care if we produce ball bearings, something has to be done here in America. The company also continued to provide jobs in Alabama through the height of the pandemic. The best thing about America is that there is a lot of American pride, so we have had a lot of support, Dauning said. She added that the company has received an overwhelming response since the show aired and has since been sold from inventory. We did so much business a day that we would normally do within a month, Dauning said. Those interested in Go-Kot products can visit their website campingkot.com.

